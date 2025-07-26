More in Economy

Korea, U.S. set for more high-level talks next week ahead of tariff deal deadline

Industry minister ends 2-day tariff talks with Lutnick without results

White House says Korea, U.S. in 'productive' talks ahead of tariff deadline

Over 70% of eligible recipients apply for consumption coupons in first 5 days

U.S. continues to have 'productive' talks with Korea to reduce 'unfair' trade barriers: White House