Agricultural products included on Trump tariff talk agenda, says Korea's presidential office

Local Korean eateries disappearing as ingredient prices climb and culinary culture shifts

U.S. continues to have 'productive' talks with Korea to reduce 'unfair' trade barriers: White House

Over 70% of eligible recipients apply for consumption coupons in first 5 days

White House says Korea, U.S. in "productive" talks ahead of tariff deadline

Related Stories

Rising lunch prices burning a hole in worker wallets

Fried chicken and noodles now cost a few extra coins

Dining out takes bigger bite out of wallet with 4% hike for favorites

Outback's new menu poised to capitalize on nostalgia-fueled growth

TGI Fridays pulls out of Korea as nation moves on from casual dining