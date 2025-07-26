Over 70% of eligible recipients apply for consumption coupons in first 5 days
More than 70 percent of eligible recipients applied for the government’s consumption coupon during the first five days of the application period, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Saturday.
A total of 36,425,598 people, or 72 percent of all eligible applicants, had submitted applications for the coupon as of Friday, according to the ministry. The government distributed 6.57 trillion won ($4.73 billion) in stimulus payments over the five-day period.
By region, Incheon recorded the highest application rate at 77 percent (2.32 million people), while South Jeolla had the lowest at 66.1 percent (1.17 million people). In Seoul, 6.58 million people — or 72.1 percent of eligible residents — applied.
By payment method, credit and debit cards accounted for the majority, with 26.96 million applicants, followed by prepaid cards (3.21 million), mobile and card-type regional gift certificates (5.64 million) and paper vouchers (601,875).
The consumption coupon — which provides 150,000 to 450,000 won per person — is the first economic stimulus package under the Lee Jae Myung administration.
To manage the expected surge in applications, the first week of the program implemented a day-of-the-week system based on the last digit of the applicant’s birth year. Starting Friday, applications can be submitted regardless of birth year. The deadline is 6 p.m. on Sept. 12.
For credit or debit card users, applications can be submitted online via card company websites, apps, customer service centers, automated response systems (ARS) or simple payment apps such as KakaoBank, K Bank, Toss, KakaoPay and Naver Pay. Those unable to apply online may visit a bank branch affiliated with their card company.
Applications for mobile or card-type regional gift certificates can be made through local government apps or community service centers. Those wishing to receive prepaid cards or paper vouchers must apply in person at their local district offices. However, offline applications are not available on weekends.
Coupons can be used from the day after application until Nov. 30.
They are accepted at small businesses with annual sales under 3 billion won, excluding large retailers, department stores and entertainment establishments.
