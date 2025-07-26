Shinhwa’s Lee Min-woo announces marriage in handwritten letter to fans
Published: 26 Jul. 2025, 12:06
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Lee Min-woo, a member of the veteran K-pop band Shinhwa, announced his upcoming marriage, becoming the fourth member of the six-member boy band to tie the knot.
The 45-year-old singer shared the news through a handwritten letter posted to his Instagram account late Friday evening.
“I thought a lot about how to share this news and knew that if fans heard it from somewhere else first, they might feel disappointed,” he wrote. “That’s why I wanted to be the one to tell you directly, even if the message is clumsy.”
In the letter, Lee said that recent personal challenges had led him to reflect on the “meaning of family” and that he had long dreamed of building a supportive family of his own. He added that, after reconnecting with someone he had known for many years, the two affirmed their feelings and decided to marry.
Lee also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Shinhwa Changjo, the group’s official fan club, thanking them for their unwavering support throughout his career.
“Every moment I’ve spent on stage as Lee Min-woo has been filled with happiness,” he wrote.
He concluded the letter by promising to continue his career as a performer and artist, saying that the love of both his fans and family would be his source of strength.
No specific details about the wedding date or his fiance have been disclosed.
Lee debuted as a member of boy band Shinhwa in March 1998. The band has released 13 full-length albums with hit tracks including "T.O.P (Twinkling of Paradise)" (1999), "Perfect Man" (2003), "Brand New" (2004) and "Memory" (2015).
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)