Korea braces for scorching weekend as temperatures soar to 38 degrees

A scorching heat wave is expected to grip Korea over the weekend, with temperatures in Seoul forecast to reach a midday high of 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit).
As of Saturday morning, heat advisories were in effect across much of the country, including the greater Seoul area, which comprises Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, nationwide heat indices — or perceived temperatures — are expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.
Midday highs across the country are forecast to range between 32 and 38 degrees, significantly higher than the seasonal average, which typically ranges between 27.5 and 32.1 degrees.
By region, Saturday's predicted highs include 38 degrees in Seoul, 37 degrees in Daejeon, 36 degrees in Gwangju and 35 degrees in Daegu.
Sunny skies are expected in most areas, with the exception of the South Gyeongsang region, where cloud cover is likely throughout the day.
In Jeju Island, afternoon showers are expected, with precipitation between 5 and 20 millimeters (0.2 to 0.8 inches) in most areas. Mountainous regions may see heavier rainfall, ranging from 20 to 60 millimeters.
The heat is forecast to continue into Sunday, with daytime highs ranging from 32 to 37 degrees nationwide.
