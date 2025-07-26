 Police investigate knife attack at Seoul Go club over suspected betting dispute
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police investigate knife attack at Seoul Go club over suspected betting dispute

Published: 26 Jul. 2025, 16:07 Updated: 26 Jul. 2025, 16:11
A police line blocks access to a Go club in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, after three people were injured in a knife attack at the site on July 25. [YONHAP]

A police line blocks access to a Go club in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, after three people were injured in a knife attack at the site on July 25. [YONHAP]

 
Police are investigating whether a dispute over a bet during a game of Go led to a knife attack that left three elderly men seriously injured in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, on Friday evening.
 
According to police and fire authorities on Saturday, the suspect, a man in his 70s, allegedly attacked two other men — one in his 80s and the other in his 60s — with a knife at a Go club in the neighborhood of Gireum-dong around 7:37 p.m. Go is also known as baduk in Korea. The victims suffered stab wounds to the chest and hands but have since regained consciousness following surgery.
 

Related Article

 
The suspect was also found with what police believe to be self-inflicted stab wounds to his abdomen and remains unconscious.
 
“We will begin questioning the victims, who are now conscious, as well as other people who were present at the Go club,” a police official said. “We’ll be able to question the suspect once he regains consciousness.”
 
Investigators suspect the attack may have stemmed from an argument during a gambling game of Go. Police are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the incident.
 
While hwatu cards and empty bottles of alcohol were found at the scene, authorities said the individuals involved were not known to regularly play card games. Hwatu is a Korean game also known as Go-Stop.
 
The suspect reportedly locked the door of the club and resisted arrest on Friday, prompting police to subdue him with two rounds from a taser gun.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags korea baduk stabbing go gireum knife attack

More in Social Affairs

Police commander failed to respond promptly in Incheon shooting

Police investigate knife attack at Seoul Go club over suspected betting dispute

Korea braces for scorching weekend as temperatures soar to 38 degrees

Two Chinese nationals indicted for espionage for filming military facilities, U.S. aircraft carrier

Lee vows to make Korea society 'where people don't die at work' at SPC plant

Related Stories

Closure of Myongji University's Go department will proceed, Seoul High Court says

Ready, set, Go!

At least 13 injured in knife attack in Bundang

Witnesses describe 'hell' at Seohyeon Station knife attack

Screams by BTS fans throw subway passengers into panic
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)