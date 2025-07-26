Police investigate knife attack at Seoul Go club over suspected betting dispute
Police are investigating whether a dispute over a bet during a game of Go led to a knife attack that left three elderly men seriously injured in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, on Friday evening.
According to police and fire authorities on Saturday, the suspect, a man in his 70s, allegedly attacked two other men — one in his 80s and the other in his 60s — with a knife at a Go club in the neighborhood of Gireum-dong around 7:37 p.m. Go is also known as baduk in Korea. The victims suffered stab wounds to the chest and hands but have since regained consciousness following surgery.
The suspect was also found with what police believe to be self-inflicted stab wounds to his abdomen and remains unconscious.
“We will begin questioning the victims, who are now conscious, as well as other people who were present at the Go club,” a police official said. “We’ll be able to question the suspect once he regains consciousness.”
Investigators suspect the attack may have stemmed from an argument during a gambling game of Go. Police are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the incident.
While hwatu cards and empty bottles of alcohol were found at the scene, authorities said the individuals involved were not known to regularly play card games. Hwatu is a Korean game also known as Go-Stop.
The suspect reportedly locked the door of the club and resisted arrest on Friday, prompting police to subdue him with two rounds from a taser gun.
