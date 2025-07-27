Hana, Korean AI industry association partner to fund promising local AI firms
Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 13:24 Updated: 27 Jul. 2025, 16:31
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Hana Financial Group is teaming up with the Korea AI-Software Industry Association (KOSA) to fund promising AI companies in Korea, and also jointly develop strategies to accelerate the AI transformation for the domestic industry.
Hana Financial Group and KOSA signed a strategic partnership at the finance company's Myeong-dong office in central Seoul on Friday. It was attended by Hana Financial Group CEO Ham Young-joo and KOSA chairman Joh Joon-hee.
Through the partnership, Hana Financial Group will fund and finance leading companies, especially those showing excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management, through investments and other financial support. Hana will also provide financial benefits through interest rates and fee discounts and consultations on financial issues, along with legal support on financial projects such as initial public offerings.
The two entities will provide AI training and education to companies seeking to use AI and also collaborate on developing AI technologies together.
"We hope the collaboration between Hana Financial Group, which boasts the top-tier global expertise and financial professionalism, and KOSA, which represents some 15,000 AI and software companies, will provide a new breakthrough in the growth of the Korean AI market," Ham said in a press release.
"Through the strong financial infrastructure and the global network provided by Hana Financial Group and the industrial expertise of KOSA, we hope this partnership will greatly serve to enhance the growth and ESG management of companies," Joh said.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)