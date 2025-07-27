 Hana, Korean AI industry association partner to fund promising local AI firms
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Hana, Korean AI industry association partner to fund promising local AI firms

Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 13:24 Updated: 27 Jul. 2025, 16:31
Hana Financial Group CEO Ham Young-joo, right, and Korea AI-Software Industry Association chairman Joh Joon-hee pose for photos after signing a partnership agreement at the Hana Myeong-dong office in central Seoul on July 27. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group CEO Ham Young-joo, right, and Korea AI-Software Industry Association chairman Joh Joon-hee pose for photos after signing a partnership agreement at the Hana Myeong-dong office in central Seoul on July 27. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

 
Hana Financial Group is teaming up with the Korea AI-Software Industry Association (KOSA) to fund promising AI companies in Korea, and also jointly develop strategies to accelerate the AI transformation for the domestic industry.
 
Hana Financial Group and KOSA signed a strategic partnership at the finance company's Myeong-dong office in central Seoul on Friday. It was attended by Hana Financial Group CEO Ham Young-joo and KOSA chairman Joh Joon-hee.
 

Related Article

 
Through the partnership, Hana Financial Group will fund and finance leading companies, especially those showing excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management, through investments and other financial support. Hana will also provide financial benefits through interest rates and fee discounts and consultations on financial issues, along with legal support on financial projects such as initial public offerings.
 
The two entities will provide AI training and education to companies seeking to use AI and also collaborate on developing AI technologies together.
 
"We hope the collaboration between Hana Financial Group, which boasts the top-tier global expertise and financial professionalism, and KOSA, which represents some 15,000 AI and software companies, will provide a new breakthrough in the growth of the Korean AI market," Ham said in a press release.
 
"Through the strong financial infrastructure and the global network provided by Hana Financial Group and the industrial expertise of KOSA, we hope this partnership will greatly serve to enhance the growth and ESG management of companies," Joh said.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Hana Bank AI Korea

More in Finance

Big 4 financial groups post record net profit of $7.2B in first half

Hana, Korean AI industry association partner to fund promising local AI firms

Industry minister ends 2-day tariff talks with Lutnick without results

Seoul shares up for 3rd day amid U.S. tariff uncertainty; won sharply down

Seoul shares open tad higher amid U.S. tariff uncertainties

Related Stories

Hana Bank opens cultural space for middle-aged customers in Daejeon

Hana Bank donates vehicles to service for disabled

Hana Bank launches preregistration service to ease bank account creation for foreigners

Responsible banking

Hana chairman meets with Hong Kong trade chief to discuss cooperation
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)