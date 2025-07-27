 Girl group KiiiKiii to release new digital single 'Dancing Alone'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Girl group KiiiKiii to release new digital single 'Dancing Alone'

Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 16:38 Updated: 27 Jul. 2025, 16:59
Girl group KiiiKiii's new digital single, ″Dancing Alone″ [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group KiiiKiii's new digital single, ″Dancing Alone″ [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group KiiiKiii will release its new digital single "Dancing Alone" on Aug. 6, its agency Starship Entertainment said on Sunday.
 
The new single comes five months after the girl group's debut EP "Uncut Gem", which was released on March 24. 
 

Related Article

Starship Entertainment launched a new website with KiiiKiii-exclusive content on Saturday. The website contains a DVD "purchase" link, which does not sell physical DVDs but allows fans to engage in events related to the single.
 
KiiiKiii debuted this year as Starship Entertainment's first new girl group in three years since IVE.
 
The girl group's debut track, "I Do Me," won rave reviews from the public with its catchy lyrics and casual melody. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags KiiiKiii Starship Entertainment

More in K-pop

Girl group KiiiKiii to release new digital single 'Dancing Alone'

DAY6 concertgoer is denied entry, reigniting complaints of fan mistreatment

Shinhwa’s Lee Min-woo announces marriage in handwritten letter to fans

Kwon Eun-bi pulls out of Waterbomb Festival

Seventeen's Joshua releases cover of 2019 hit 'Love Is Gone'

Related Stories

Starship Entertainment to debut new 8-member boy band IDID

Starship Entertainment searches for new boy band members with 'Debut's Plan' project

Kakao Entertainment launches Berriz, its Weverse competitor

Boy band Cravity reborn with new album 'Dare to Crave'

Three female K-pop executives make 'Billboard Women in Music' list
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)