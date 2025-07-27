Girl group KiiiKiii to release new digital single 'Dancing Alone'
The new single comes five months after the girl group's debut EP "Uncut Gem", which was released on March 24.
Starship Entertainment launched a new website with KiiiKiii-exclusive content on Saturday. The website contains a DVD "purchase" link, which does not sell physical DVDs but allows fans to engage in events related to the single.
KiiiKiii debuted this year as Starship Entertainment's first new girl group in three years since IVE.
The girl group's debut track, "I Do Me," won rave reviews from the public with its catchy lyrics and casual melody.
