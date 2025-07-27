Health authorities urge public to stay cool as heat wave persists this week
Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 18:07 Updated: 27 Jul. 2025, 18:29
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
With temperatures reaching nearly 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) and nights offering little relief, Korea is enduring one of its most intense heat waves in recent years — an extreme weather stretch that has overwhelmed hospitals and pushed heat-related illnesses to record highs.
The extreme heat is expected to persist through the middle of the week, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
As of 3 p.m. on Sunday, nearly the entire country — with the exception of some mountainous and coastal areas — was under a heat wave warning. Temperatures in Seoul rose to 37.3 degrees Celsius, with Jeonju, North Jeolla reaching 37.1 degrees Celsius and Gangneung, Gangwon hitting 36.1 degrees Celsius.
The KMA also forecast sweltering nights to continue, with most regions seeing overnight lows above 25 degrees Celsius and some areas experiencing "super tropical nights" near 30 degrees Celsius.
The intense heat is the result of overlapping high-pressure systems. A Pacific high sits over the Korean Peninsula from below, while a Tibetan high presses down from above, effectively trapping hot air beneath a clear sky. This has created a so-called “heat dome” effect, where the accumulated heat has no way to escape.
Tropical storms and low-pressure systems forming over southern waters are also pushing in hot, humid southeast winds, especially affecting western regions.
Meteorologists liken the phenomenon to running a hot-air blower under layers of blankets on a heated floor.
The ongoing heat wave has also led to a spike in heat-related illnesses.
On Sunday alone, 87 people were treated for heat-related conditions in emergency rooms, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The agency has recorded 2,183 such cases so far this year, more than double last year’s figure of 871.
At least 11 deaths are suspected to be heat-related. Roughly 80 percent of all patients fell ill while outdoors — including 32.5 percent at work sites, 13.1 percent in fields and 12.7 percent on the streets — but cases also occurred indoors, including 8.1 percent falling ill at indoor workplaces and 5 percent in homes.
Health authorities urged people to remain in cool environments between noon and 5 p.m., when temperatures peak. They also recommended using hats or parasols when outdoors and staying hydrated.
The KMA forecast high temperatures to continue through midweek. On Monday, Seoul is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius, with the heat lingering above 35 degrees Celsius through Wednesday.
Weather patterns could shift in the second half of the week.
Typhoon Francisco, which has weakened into a low-pressure system, is moving inland through China, while Typhoon Krosa continues to head north toward waters south of Japan.
If these systems weaken the high-pressure zones currently over Korea, rain clouds could move in and break the heat dome. While this may bring some relief from the heat, the agency warned of potential heavy rainfall nationwide later in the week.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY RHEE ESTHER [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)