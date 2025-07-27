Udder catastrophe
Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 19:08
A shopper selects milk at a large supermarket in Seoul on July 27. According to the Korea Dairy Committee, raw milk production has dropped by an estimated 5 to 10 percent. Most dairy cows raised in Korea are Holsteins — a breed particularly vulnerable to heat — and when temperatures remain above 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit), milk production can fall by as much as 20 percent.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
