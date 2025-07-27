 Lee Jun-seok retakes leadership of his New Reform Party
Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 18:54
Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok speaks to press in Yeouido, western Seoul, shortly after the 21st presidential election ended on June 3. [YONHAP]

Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok, who ran in last month's presidential election, reclaimed the leadership of the minor conservative party he founded as he was elected its new leader Sunday.
 
Lee garnered 25,254 votes, or 98.22 percent of the total, at the party's national convention held at the National Assembly. Lee ran unopposed in the party leadership race.
 

The party also elected Kim Sung-yeol and two others as members of its Supreme Council, based on a combined score of votes among the party members and public opinion polls.
 
Lee launched the Reform Party in January last year, ahead of the parliamentary election that earned him its first Assembly seat.
 
Lee ran in the June 3 presidential election this year against then-major rivals Lee Jae Myung of the Democratic Party and Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, finishing in third place.

Yonhap
