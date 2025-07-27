Animal welfare organization rescues over 300 dogs from Incheon breeder
Published: 27 Jul. 2025
More than 300 dogs have been rescued from poor conditions at a licensed breeding facility on Ganghwa Island in Incheon, according to an animal rights group.
A coalition of animal protection organizations that goes by the name Lucy's Friends said Saturday that it rescued over 300 dogs, including 12 that had been provided for grooming practice, on Thursday. One dog was found dead during the operation and some were at risk of amputation due to surgical sutures still tied around their legs.
An official from the group said the dogs — unable to open their eyes due to matted fur covered in filth — were being kept in “floating cages” suspended above piles of feces crawling with maggots.
“Even the dogs housed on flat surfaces were covered in waste and suffering from skin conditions in extremely unsanitary conditions,” the official said. “Mother dogs and their newborns were huddled together in plastic baskets on the same maggot-infested cages, reeking of ammonia.”
The group noted that although the facility was operating with permission from local authorities, it violated legal standards for care and hygiene.
“In Incheon, there are 84 licensed pet breeding operations, 49 of which are in Ganghwa County, yet local authorities have failed to monitor them adequately,” the group said. “Ganghwa County hasn’t even established a basic ordinance for animal protection.”
“While Incheon presents itself as a modern, forward-looking city, companion animals are still being left to suffer in horrifying conditions,” the group added, calling for an “immediate, comprehensive inspection of all licensed breeding facilities across the city.”
