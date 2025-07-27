 Foreign Ministry raises Cambodia-Thailand border travel advisory
Foreign Ministry raises Cambodia-Thailand border travel advisory

Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 14:12 Updated: 27 Jul. 2025, 16:20
A mobile artillery unit of Thailand's military fires toward Cambodia as the two countries exchanged heavy artillery in the worst fighting in more than a decade in Surin, Thailand, July 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The Korean government raised its travel advisory for parts of the Cambodia–Thailand border as clashes between the two countries intensified.
 
On Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs upgraded its alert for five Cambodian provinces along the Thai border — which had been raised to Level 2, "Highly Cautious," two days prior — to a special travel advisory, effective from noon.
 

Related Article

 
With the change, a total of seven provinces in Cambodia are now under a special travel advisory: Banteay Meanchey, Pailin, Battambang, Pursat, Koh Kong, Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear. All other areas of Cambodia remain under a Level 1 "Precautious" advisory.
 
The special travel advisory is considered Level 2.5 — higher than Level 2 but not as severe as Level 3 "Travel Restricted." It is issued in urgent situations and remains valid for up to 90 days.
 
The ministry urged Korean nationals to cancel or postpone any planned trips to the affected regions and advised those already there to relocate to safer areas.
 
Thailand and Cambodia have been engaged in armed conflict over a disputed border area since Thursday. With fears mounting that the fighting could escalate into a full-scale war, the front line has expanded across western Cambodia and eastern Thailand. As of Saturday, at least 33 people from both sides had been killed.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
