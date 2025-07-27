 Man suspected of crashing car while on ecstasy in Gangnam
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man suspected of crashing car while on ecstasy in Gangnam

Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 18:41
Gangnam Police Precinct in Gangnam District, southern Seoul [YONHAP]

Gangnam Police Precinct in Gangnam District, southern Seoul [YONHAP]

 
A man was arrested in Seoul after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and crashing into a utility pole and wall, police said Sunday.
 
According to the Gangnam Police Precinct, the suspect was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act.
 

Related Article

Police said the man crashed his car at around 4:30 p.m. in a narrow alley in Yeoksam-dong, southern Seoul, after allegedly taking drugs.
 
The impact reportedly knocked down a wall and damaged surrounding property. He later tested positive for ecstasy in a preliminary drug test conducted by officers.
 
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, including whether the man possessed or used additional narcotics.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags drug

More in Social Affairs

Man suspected of crashing car while on ecstasy in Gangnam

Foreign Ministry raises Cambodia-Thailand border travel advisory

Animal welfare organization rescues over 300 dogs from Incheon breeder

Number of foreigners in Korea hits record high of 2.73 million in June

Suspect in fatal stabbing of woman in Uijeongbu found dead

Related Stories

'Drugs are not like Lord Voldemort'

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk drops gender representation requirements in the U.S.

HLB market cap plummets after claim it falsified clinical trial data

Mexico sends 29 drug cartel figures to the United States

Women and young people drive Korea's almost 50% increase in drug-related offenses
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)