Man suspected of crashing car while on ecstasy in Gangnam
Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 18:41
A man was arrested in Seoul after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and crashing into a utility pole and wall, police said Sunday.
According to the Gangnam Police Precinct, the suspect was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act.
Police said the man crashed his car at around 4:30 p.m. in a narrow alley in Yeoksam-dong, southern Seoul, after allegedly taking drugs.
The impact reportedly knocked down a wall and damaged surrounding property. He later tested positive for ecstasy in a preliminary drug test conducted by officers.
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, including whether the man possessed or used additional narcotics.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE
