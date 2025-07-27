Man who kidnapped woman after luring with fake job post appeals sentence
Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 13:23
A man in his 20s who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for luring a woman under the pretense of hiring a caregiver before abducting, confining and raping her has appealed the ruling, according to court officials.
On Wednesday, the defendant filed an appeal with the court, citing unfair sentencing.
The Namyangju branch of the Uijeongbu District Court sentenced the man on July 17 to 10 years in prison — three more years than what prosecutors had sought — for charges including abduction, unlawful confinement and rape. During the final hearing last month, prosecutors had requested a seven-year sentence, arguing that the crime was premeditated and particularly heinous.
In its ruling, the court said the defendant's actions were “of a grave nature given the motive, method and process of the crime,” adding that it had taken into account the serious psychological trauma suffered by the victim, her request for a heavy punishment and the defendant’s admission of guilt.
The man was indicted and taken into custody for abducting a woman in her 30s in Seoul between Jan. 9 and 11, then confining her in a rental pension in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, where he raped her.
He had posted a message on a secondhand goods trading app claiming he was “looking for a caregiver for a girl with lower-body paralysis” and offering 600,000 won ($434) per session — a false post used to lure the victim.
The defendant was caught by police while attempting to flee with the victim in his car after realizing that an acquaintance had contacted emergency services.
