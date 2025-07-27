 Shooting suspect denies intent to kill others at birthday party
Shooting suspect denies intent to kill others at birthday party

Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 19:54
An investigator examines an elevator at an apartment building in Yeonsu District, Incheon, on July 21, a day after a shooting occurred. [NEWS1]

An investigator examines an elevator at an apartment building in Yeonsu District, Incheon, on July 21, a day after a shooting occurred. [NEWS1]

 
A man accused of fatally shooting his son with a homemade firearm is denying charges that he intended to kill others at the scene, Incheon police said Sunday.
 
According to the Yeonsu Police Precinct, officers questioned the suspect about his motive and whether he had attempted to kill other family members during the attack. The suspect, who is currently in custody, reportedly told investigators, “I only intended to kill my son,” and denied the additional suspicion of attempted murder.
 

Police had already arrested the man on charges of murder, violating the Act on the Safety Control of Guns, Swords and Explosives and attempted arson of an inhabited structure. They later added attempted murder, citing evidence that the suspect also tried to kill his daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and a foreign tutor who were all present at the scene.
 
In a statement released July 22, the victim’s family said the suspect had intended to kill everyone in the room. According to their account, he briefly left a birthday celebration — saying he was going to a convenience store — then returned with a bag containing the homemade firearm. He is accused of shooting his 33-year-old son twice and attempting to fire twice more at the tutor, though the gun misfired.
 
In early statements to police, the suspect claimed that longstanding family conflict motivated the attack. But in a later profiling interview, he said he was upset after his son stopped giving him about 3 million won ($2,200) per month. The family disputes that claim, saying that the suspect had continued to receive financial support from both his ex-wife and son.
 
To verify conflicting accounts, police secured a search warrant on Friday and are examining the suspect’s financial records. They are also reviewing his internet search history, medical records and phone data to determine when he began planning the attack and what his true motive may have been.
 
Meanwhile, the National Police Agency launched an internal audit Saturday into whether officers responded appropriately to the emergency call.
 
Police tape is put up at the residence in northern Seoul of a man who allegedly shot his own son on July 20. [YONHAP]

Police tape is put up at the residence in northern Seoul of a man who allegedly shot his own son on July 20. [YONHAP]

 
The victim’s wife called police at 9:31 p.m. on July 20 while hiding in a bedroom with her children. Although the responding officer issued a “Code Zero” — the highest emergency level — Yeonsu Precinct’s duty commander failed to appear at the scene for more than 70 minutes. Investigators later discovered the commander was unfamiliar with the response protocol and only arrived after a SWAT team had entered the apartment at 10:43 p.m.
 
The suspect is accused of shooting his son to death that night on the 33rd floor of an apartment in Songdo, Incheon. At his home in Dobong District, northern Seoul, police found 15 containers of flammable liquid and an ignition device. The timer was reportedly set to ignite the following day at noon.
 
Ammunition used by a man who allegedly shot his own son in Incheon on July 20 [INCHEON METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

Ammunition used by a man who allegedly shot his own son in Incheon on July 20 [INCHEON METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]



Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
