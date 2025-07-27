 Suspect in fatal stabbing of woman in Uijeongbu found dead
Suspect in fatal stabbing of woman in Uijeongbu found dead

Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 13:28 Updated: 27 Jul. 2025, 16:23
Police investigators are seen examining a crime scene in this stock image [YONHAP]

A suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman at a senior care center in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, was found dead on Sunday.
 
According to Uijeongbu Police, a hiker reported discovering the body of a man near a trail on Mount Surak at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
 

Police had been searching for the man in connection with the death of the woman on Saturday.
 
The man was identified as an acquaintance of the victim and had previously been reported for stalking her earlier this month.
 
Following the report, the woman was designated a person in need of protection. She had been issued a smartwatch for emergency alerts and placed under regular police patrol, but no emergency alerts were received through the device on the day of the incident.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
