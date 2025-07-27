 A midsummer's night
A midsummer's night

Ahead of the Democratic Party’s national convention, chair candidates are escalating pressure on the opposition People Power Party (PPP). Rep. Jung Chung-rae suggested the PPP should be disbanded if former President Yoon Suk Yeol is convicted of insurrection, while Rep. Park Chan-dae called for the expulsion of 45 PPP lawmakers who protested Yoon’s arrest earlier this year. Both remarks reflect an unusually hardline stance. The PPP, meanwhile, appears unaware of the mounting danger it faces — like frogs in water slowly coming to the boil. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
