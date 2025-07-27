Eagles' Ryu has bad day on the mound in long-awaited showdown against Landers' Kim
Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 13:45
Two of Korea’s greatest pitchers, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Hanwha Eagles and Kim Kwang-hyun of the SSG Landers, finally faced each other as starters on Saturday in Daejeon, ending a 19-season wait for a matchup that had long seemed out of reach.
Ryu debuted in 2006 with the Eagles, while Kim began his professional career in 2007 with the SK Wyverns, now the Landers. The two had never started against each other, despite lengthy careers in the KBO regular and postseason.
Their only previous meetings came in the 2010 All-Star Game and a 2011 exhibition game.
Both spent time in MLB — Ryu for 11 seasons from 2013 to 2023 and Kim for two from 2020 to 2021 — but even there, they never shared a mound. A scheduled May 23, 2010, matchup in Daejeon was canceled due to rain.
Interest in the long-anticipated duel spiked in the week leading up to the game, with all 17,000 tickets for Saturday's game selling out at 4:42 p.m., one hour and 18 minutes before first pitch.
It was the Eagles’ 41st sellout of the 2025 season and set a record with 30 consecutive home-and-away sellouts.
Fans lined up at the box office to purchase the remaining obstructed-view seats, and some even camped overnight to get better seats.
Eagles manager Kim Kyung-moon credited both pitchers for their roles in securing gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
“It feels like I’m still managing thanks to them,” he said. “That both can still hold a spot in the rotation in their late 30s is incredible. I hope they continue to pitch long and injury-free careers.”
Veteran catcher Lee Jae-won, who worked with Kim Kwang-hyun for years during the Wyverns days and plays with Ryu at the Eagles, reflected on what could have been.
“If they had faced each other in their primes, I might’ve caught for Kim while batting against Ryu,” he said on Friday. “Still, as someone in the sport, I’m glad they finally met.”
Saturday's game’s outcome came quickly.
Ryu allowed five runs before recording his first out. He gave up a leadoff single to Choi Ji-hoon, followed by a walk to An Sang-hyun.
Choi Jeong then hit an RBI single and Guillermo Heredia doubled in another two runs.
Ryu continued to struggle, walking Ko Myung-jun to load the bases and allowing a bases-clearing double to Kim Seong-uk. He managed to close the inning with a groundout and double play.
The Eagles pulled Ryu after just one inning, replacing him with Um Sang-back.
Ry's final line was one inning, four hits, two walks and five earned runs. It was his shortest start in the KBO.
His previous shortest outings were two-inning games in 2011 and 2012. It also marked his first five-run outing since Aug. 7, 2024, against the Samsung Lions.
The Landers' Kim, in contrast, cruised with a five-run lead. He threw 81 pitches over six innings, giving up six hits, one walk and two earned runs while striking out three. He also achieved 100 strikeouts and 100 innings for the sixth straight season.
Kim breezed through the second to fourth innings, retiring all nine batters. After a single in the fifth by Chae Eun-seong, he bagged three consecutive outs.
Though he allowed four straight hits in the sixth, he escaped with minimal damage by setting up a double play by Roh Si-hwan and a groundout from Chae.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE-YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
