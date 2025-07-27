Korean Japanese school wins Kyoto baseball final in national high school title defense
Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 18:15
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Kyoto International High School, a Korean Japanese institution, took its first step toward defending its Summer Koshien crown by winning the Kyoto Prefecture final on Sunday and securing a spot in the annual national tournament for the second straight year.
Many of Japan’s Korean minority are descendants of Koreans who migrated — often forcibly — during Japan’s colonial rule of Korea (1910–45).
Kyoto International edged Toba High School 4‑3 in the prefectural final at Wakasa Stadium Kyoto in Japan, earning the only Koshien berth allotted to Kyoto Prefecture in dramatic fashion.
The game unfolded like a small drama. Left‑handed ace Ikki Nishimura, who led Kyoto International to last year’s Koshien title, gave up a two‑run homer in the first inning, putting his team behind early.
The score remained 3-1 through the first eight innings. Then, in the bottom of the eighth and with two outs and runners on second and third, leadoff hitter Hayate Hasegawa delivered a clutch single to center field that brought both runners home and tied the game at 3‑3.
Kyoto International kept the momentum into the ninth. After a Toba error loaded the bases, cleanup batter Ruka Inomata delivered a walk‑off single to reverse the score to 4‑3 and clinch victory.
Immediately after the final out, the Kyoto International squad poured onto the field in celebration. They later lined up on the diamond, tears streaming down their faces and sang their school anthem in Korean.
Founded in 1947 by the Korean Japanese community, Kyoto International began as an ethnic school not recognized by the Japanese government.
Since gaining accreditation in 2004, the school now serves both Korean Japanese and Japanese students.
Despite transitions in identity, Kyoto International retains its Korean‑language anthem, beginning, “Across the East Sea the land of Yamato is the sacred dream site of our ancestors,” a nod to its heritage.
With this regional win among 73 competing schools, Kyoto International moves on to the 107th Summer Koshien, which opens Aug. 5 at Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, and runs through Aug. 22.
Forty‑nine regional champions will face off in a single‑elimination bracket.
As defending champions, Kyoto International come in highly regarded in experience and depth.
Nishimura has showcased dominance, throwing a complete game in the final and accumulating 21 consecutive strikeout innings across the prefectural qualifier.
Third baseman Rikuya Shimizu, a touted NPB prospect, has also drawn attention from pro teams.
