 Rays' Kim Ha-seong placed on injured list with back strain
Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 18:25
Second base umpire Mark Wegner calls time after Tampa Bay Rays' Kim Ha-Seong Kim, right, stole second base during the second inning of an MLB game against the Chicago White Sox in Tampa, Florida on July 21. [AP/YONHAP]

Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays has been placed on the injured list with a lower back strain, returning to the sidelines with only 10 games under his belt in an injury-plagued first year with the club.
 
The Rays put Kim on the 10-day list on Friday in Cincinnati, Ohio, before their series opener against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. The move was retroactive to Tuesday.
 
Kim exited Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox when his back tightened up following a steal. Kim then missed the next two games.

Kim had been reportedly feeling better with each passing day and was expected to return for the Reds series. Instead, he is back on the IL after spending about four months at the start of this season there while recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery.
 
Kim signed with the Rays in February, following four seasons with the San Diego Padres. The Korean shortstop made his Rays debut on July 4 but then missed three games with a calf injury. He logged nine more games before his back issues forced him out again.
 
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong poses for a portrait during photo day at Charlotte Sports Park in Florida on Feb. 17. [AFP/YONHAP]

Kim is batting .226/.314/.355 with a homer, three RBIs and four steals this season.
 
The Rays, at 53-50, were 1 1/2 games out of the third and final American League Wild Card spot prior to the Reds game.
 
Kim is the highest-paid Ray this season with a $13 million salary. He has a player option for $16 million next year.

