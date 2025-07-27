Big hopes fall on giants Lee Hyun-jung and Yeo Jun-seok in FIBA Asia Cup
Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 16:36
With the FIBA Asia Cup approaching next month, Lee Hyun-jung and Yeo Jun-seok are emerging as key leaders for the Korean men’s basketball team, combining strong performances with a grounded focus ahead of the tournament.
The national squad, ranked No. 53 in the FIBA rankings, will compete against No. 7 Australia, No. 29 Lebanon and No. 87 Qatar in Group A of the Asia Cup, tipping off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 5.
The Lee-Yeo duo will be in action on the back of strong performances across the past four friendlies against Japan and Qatar, during which they combined for an average of 39.6 points per game. Lee averaged 21.3 points and Yeo with 18.3.
The pair drew crowds, with fans dubbing their era the “golden generation."
The duo looked composed during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo at Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, on Wednesday.
“I appreciate being called part of the golden generation, but we haven’t achieved anything yet," Lee said. “Right now we’re focused on building team chemistry."
Lee and Yeo reunited on the national team in 2021 after spending years overseas — Lee in the Australian NBL and Yeo in U.S. college basketball. Yet they demonstrated effortless chemistry, leading to a strong performance in recent friendlies. Korea fielded no tall center or naturalized player, but still got promising results.
Lee, standing at 2.1 meters (6.8 feet), stretched the court with 3-pointers and rebounded aggressively.
“Whenever I see the ball, I go all out — not for show, but to lift the mood," Lee said. "If regular picks hustle, everyone does.”
Yeo, at 2.03 meters, contributed dynamic skills and stamina; his athleticism yielded explosive dunks. In the second game against Qatar on July 20, he electrified the arena with an alley-oop dunk.
“I hope to bring that same energy to the Asia Cup," he said. "A strong dunk can change momentum — and it’s worth more than two points.”
The duo's influence extends beyond scoring.
Though Yeo, born in 2003, is the youngest on the team, and Lee, born in 2000, still effectively serves as a senior, they both stood out as vocal leaders. They encouraged teammates throughout each game, applauding from the bench and even drawing a referee warning for rousing the crowd. Their leadership stems from long overseas exposure, where early mistakes taught them the maturity they now show.
Lee attended Davidson College in the United States and declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, though he went undrafted.
Yeo spent two years at Gonzaga University before transferring to Seattle University in April.
“I faced elite competition in the United States and learned to get up when you fall. That experience strengthened me,” Lee said. “Basketball is a team sport, so I want to share what I’ve learned. Most of all, I tell my teammates: Don’t dwell on mistakes — instead get back up and keep playing.”
Korea last claimed the FIBA Asia Cup title in 1997, with eyes set on returning to the top.
“We always aim to win regardless of the tournament, including this Asia Cup,” Lee said.
