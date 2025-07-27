More in Basketball

Big hopes fall on giants Lee Hyun-jung and Yeo Jun-seok in FIBA Asia Cup

A faster, bolder and younger Korean basketball team heads to the Asia Cup

Korean men’s basketball team secures back-to-back victories over Japan in friendly series

NBA stars to turn filmmakers at summer league fest with Kevin Garnett, Mark Wahlberg and Deon Taylor

Police decline to charge lawyer of woman who accused basketball star Heo Ung of sexual assault