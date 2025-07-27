Spurs' Son gets rusty assessment from fansite as transfer rumors swirl
Published: 27 Jul. 2025, 14:42
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung‑min took the field in a preseason match on Saturday as transfer rumors around him continue to grow.
He featured in a friendly at Hotspur Way in London against League One side Wigan Athletic, starting as a winger.
New manager Thomas Frank tested as many players as possible and started Son alongside Richarlison and Cristian Romero.
The Korean talisman played 75 minutes before being substituted and saw his side draw 2-2 with Wigan. He recorded three shots, one on target, with 93 percent passing accuracy.
Spurs Web gave Son a rating of five out of 10, saying "not up to his best this morning. Sonny made every effort to take defenders on, but he still seems to be finding his sharpness in preseason."
Recent reports from U.S. and British media have suggested that Los Angeles FC are actively attempting to sign him.
Spurs are reportedly willing to let him leave for a fee between 28 billion won ($20 million) and 37 billion won.
TBR Football reported Saturday that "Son's best years are behind him," and Tottenham fans "do not expect a better output this term, instead calling for the club legend to be sold."
Fellow Korean winger Yang Min-hyeok, meanwhile, made his first appearance for Spurs in a separate preseason game against Luton Town also on Saturday, playing as a right-winger.
Yang, 19, joined the club last year from K League 1 team Gangwon FC, but spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Championship side QPR.
The Korean winger showcased a strong performance during a 13-minute appearance, making tidy passes and snatching the ball to initiate a counterattack.
Yang ended the 2024-25 season with two goals and one assist across 14 appearances for QPR.
No reports as of press time Sunday suggest that Spurs could loan him out again ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
