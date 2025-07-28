 Keeping the air con on
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 18:59 Updated: 28 Jul. 2025, 19:46
As the heat wave continues to drive up electricity demand, officials monitor power supply conditions at the Korea Electric Power Corporation's grid operation center in Yeongtong-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi, on July 28. [YONHAP]

As the heat wave continues to drive up electricity demand, officials monitor power supply conditions at the Korea Electric Power Corporation's grid operation center in Yeongtong-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi, on July 28. Power supply is expected to remain stable during the fifth week of July (July 28 to Aug. 1) according to the Korea Power Exchange.
