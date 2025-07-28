 Kospi opens flat amid U.S. tariff caution
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Kospi opens flat amid U.S. tariff caution

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 11:15
A 3-D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump is pictured with the Korean flag and the word ″Tariffs″ in this illustration taken on July 23. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A 3-D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump is pictured with the Korean flag and the word ″Tariffs″ in this illustration taken on July 23. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks opened nearly unchanged Monday, despite strong gains by tech giant Samsung Electronics, as investors await a potential deal in high-stakes tariff talks with the United States, with just days remaining before the negotiation deadline.
 
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 0.89 points, or 0.03 percent, to 3,196.94 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Last-minute negotiations are underway between Seoul and Washington to reach a deal on U.S. President Donald Trump's administration's aggressive tariff scheme before the Aug. 1 deadline.
 
Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol is likely to meet with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday after their talks, initially planned for the weekend alongside their industry ministers, were abruptly postponed due to a scheduling conflict on Bessent's part.
 
Top-cap shares traded mixed.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics surged 2.58 percent after announcing it has signed a contract worth $16.5 billion won to supply semiconductors to a major global company.
 
But chip giant SK hynix fell 1.5 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution soared 4.26 percent, and chemical giant LG Chem advanced 1.3 percent.
 
Carmakers opened higher. Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1.04 percent, and its sister affiliate Kia increased 0.86 percent.
 
But defense giant Hanwha Aerospace shed 0.32 percent, and leading financial firm KB Financial sank 3.54 percent.
 
Top online portal operator Naver lost 0.64 percent, and leading steelmaker Posco dived 0.9 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,378.55 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 0.05 percent from the previous session's quote of 1,377.9 won.
 

Yonhap
tags Kospi Tariff The United States Korea

More in Economy

Kospi opens flat amid U.S. tariff caution

Voucher program goal up in smoke? Use for cigarettes, beauty treatment criticized.

With U.S. focus elsewhere, Korea fights for face time on tariff deal

Card companies hold drawing for extra payments to gov't vouchers

Korea, U.S. set for more high-level talks next week ahead of tariff deal deadline

Related Stories

Gov't to implement additional 28.6 trillion won in policy financing for export firms

Gov't holds meeting with exporters amid escalating U.S. tariff concerns

U.S. official says EU agreed to 15% tariffs on automobiles, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals

China warns Trump on tariffs, threatens retaliation on supply chain deals

Tariff measures could shrink U.S. market, reshape global trade dynamics: KITA
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)