Doosan Robotics to acquire U.S. robotics engineering firm Onexia

Doosan Robotics announced on Monday that it will acquire Onexia, a U.S.-based robotics engineering firm, as part of its efforts to strengthen its intelligent robotics solution capabilities.The company said its board approved a plan to secure an 89.59 percent stake in Onexia through a share acquisition and participation in a capital increase, with an investment of approximately 35.6 billion won ($25.8 million).The Korean company also plans to acquire the remaining shares over the next three to five years, thereby fully owning Onexia.Founded in 1984, Onexia specializes in designing, building and supplying automated systems across various sectors, including manufacturing, logistics and packaging.The firm has recently shown strong growth by developing solutions tailored for applications such as palletizing, box assembly and packaging, recording an average annual sales growth rate of 30 percent.Doosan Robotics said the acquisition is part of its broader strategy to evolve beyond its hardware-focused business structure and bolster its competitiveness in intelligent robotic solutions.Yonhap