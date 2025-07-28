SK hynix becomes most-desired workplace for college students: survey

Korea's chipmaking giant SK hynix has been named the most desired company to work for among Korean college students for the first time, a survey showed Monday.According to a poll conducted by Seoul-based recruitment platform Incruit, 7.7 percent of 1,176 college students currently seeking jobs said they preferred SK hynix, citing its generous compensation packages.It is the first time SK hynix has topped the list.Entertainment giant CJ ENM came in second with 6.7 percent, followed by Samsung Electronics, the former No. 1, at 5.4 percent.Among other top-listed companies were Naver, CJ Cheiljedang, Hyundai Motor, Kakao and LG Electronics.The rise in SK hynix's popularity among young job seekers comes as the company cements its standing in the domestic corporate landscape.In the fourth quarter of last year, it posted an operating profit of 8.08 trillion won (approximately US$5.86 billion), overtaking Samsung Electronics for the first time in this metric.SK hynix has remained the biggest company in South Korea in terms of operating profit since the fourth quarter of last year on the back of its leadership in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip sector.Samsung, whose business spans semiconductors, mobile devices and home appliances, reported an operating profit of 6.5 trillion won in the fourth quarter of 2024.Yonhap