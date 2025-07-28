 SK hynix becomes most-desired workplace for college students: survey
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK hynix becomes most-desired workplace for college students: survey

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 16:47
SK hynix Inc.'s headquarters in Icheon, some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul [YONHAP]

SK hynix Inc.'s headquarters in Icheon, some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul [YONHAP]

 
Korea's chipmaking giant SK hynix has been named the most desired company to work for among Korean college students for the first time, a survey showed Monday.
 
According to a poll conducted by Seoul-based recruitment platform Incruit, 7.7 percent of 1,176 college students currently seeking jobs said they preferred SK hynix, citing its generous compensation packages.
 
It is the first time SK hynix has topped the list.
 
Entertainment giant CJ ENM came in second with 6.7 percent, followed by Samsung Electronics, the former No. 1, at 5.4 percent.
 
Among other top-listed companies were Naver, CJ Cheiljedang, Hyundai Motor, Kakao and LG Electronics.
 
The rise in SK hynix's popularity among young job seekers comes as the company cements its standing in the domestic corporate landscape.
 
In the fourth quarter of last year, it posted an operating profit of 8.08 trillion won (approximately US$5.86 billion), overtaking Samsung Electronics for the first time in this metric.
 
SK hynix has remained the biggest company in South Korea in terms of operating profit since the fourth quarter of last year on the back of its leadership in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip sector.
 
Samsung, whose business spans semiconductors, mobile devices and home appliances, reported an operating profit of 6.5 trillion won in the fourth quarter of 2024.
 
 

Yonhap
tags SK hynix Samsung

More in Industry

Despite exclusion, major retailers launch sales with foot traffic expected to spike

SK hynix dethrones Samsung as most desirable place to work

Supply chain diversification lags despite Korea's critical mineral challenges

With only 3 days to go, Korea hopes shipbuilding can put wind in tariff deal sails

Nearly 100,000 people switch mobile carriers following subsidy ban lift: data

Related Stories

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix ask for massive tax credits to make chips

Korean chipmakers facing a big problem called China

SK hynix claims top spot in global DRAM market for first time

[Road to 2050] High-tech companies battle emissions

Samsung's chip makers say 47% bonus isn't enough
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)