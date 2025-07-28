Samsung Electronics wins 22.76 trillion won foundry order from 'large global company'
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 10:02 Updated: 28 Jul. 2025, 12:14
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Samsung Electronics won on a 22.76 trillion won ($16.5 billion) foundry order from an anonymous "large global company," the chipmaker said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
The contract began last Thursday and lasts until Dec. 31, 2033, according to the filing. Further details of the deal, such as the name of the company and conditions of the contract, were kept under wraps "upon the wishes of the contract entity" revealed on the next business day following the end of the contract period, which would be Jan. 2, 2034.
"Major content of the deal was kept confidential due to the nature of the deal, and we advise investors to make their choices prudently, keeping in mind the volatility and the possibility of a cancellation of the deal," Samsung Electronics said in its filing.
The 22.76 trillion won amount accounts for 7.6 percent of Samsung Electronics' annual revenue as of 2024.
Earlier this month, Samsung Electronics announced its preliminary earnings for the second quarter of 2025, reporting 74 trillion won in revenue and 4.6 trillion won in operating profit — down 0.09 percent and 55.94 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)