K-pop idol Umji reflects on home-cooked meals and her professional success
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 07:01
What does a home-cooked meal mean to a K-pop idol who has endured fierce competition from a young age? It’s that comforting dish that comes to mind when you feel drained — the warm meal that helps you pick up the pieces and move forward.
Through the home-cooked meals these well-fed and well-raised idols prepare with their own hands, the JoongAng Ilbo takes a closer look at their lives. For singer Umji, the youngest of girl group Viviz, it's a warm bowl of doenjangguk (soybean paste soup) that her mother cooked for her that brings her comfort amid her chaotic life.
“Being an idol is a profession that receives a lot of love, and one that requires you to share a lot of love in return," Umji told the JoongAng Ilbo. "Whether it’s through dance, singing or communicating with fans, I think you have to digest that love well and turn it into even greater energy."
Now in her 10th year in K-pop, Umji first made her debut as a member of GFriend, which she joined at the age of 17 in 2015 and stayed with for seven years. At 24, she debuted again as part of Viviz, a trio.
“Because I see this as my second life, I don’t want to make even small mistakes, nor leave any room for regret later,” said Umji.
Viviz’s members — Eunha, SinB and Umji — all previously performed together in GFriend. The group’s debut in February 2022 garnered significant attention as a meeting of three experienced and talented artists, but carving out a reputation under a new group name was no easy feat, especially in a market that had grown increasingly competitive over the years. But then came an unexpected breakthrough.
The group’s EP “Versus,” released in November 2023, saw its lead track “Maniac” climb the charts well after its official promotional period ended. Initially absent from Melon’s top 500 chart, the track eventually broke into the top 10. Observers credited the group’s active participation in social media challenges and short-form content for this success.
Riding that momentum, Viviz embarked on its first world tour in June 2024, performing across 27 cities in the United States and Asia. In July, the group kicked off a second world tour while releasing its first full-length album.
“Starting my idol life again as an adult, I feel and gain things differently compared to when I was younger,” said Umji.
The following is an excerpt from the interview, edited for length and clarity.
Q. How did you come to start your idol career? Is it true that you started this career after being scouted coincidentally?
A. I loved singing and dancing as a child, but I never imagined it would become my profession. I didn’t know how the entertainment industry worked. In a way, I think I could have just taken a leap because I didn’t know any better. I was young and didn’t have a strong sense of professionalism. Even as the youngest member of the group, it was different from being the youngest in a family. Not knowing what to do made those first two or three years really tough. But I was lucky to meet great members, and our songs received so much love. As time passed and I became an adult, I think I gradually grew.
When did you feel like you developed a sense of professionalism?
I do have some ambition, but early on, I didn’t know much and didn’t have a particular talent to show for it. So I told myself not to burden the team. Back then, my role wasn’t huge, so I focused on doing my part and wondered what else I could contribute. My priority was harmony with the other members. As the youngest, I thought I should be more considerate and get along well with the others. It wasn’t until I became a [legal] adult that I started pursuing things more actively for myself. In 2018, I took my first weeklong vacation and traveled to the United States alone. Though it was just a week, it broadened my perspective. Returning to this career, I felt grateful and energized. I think that strength carried me for several years (laughs).
Was there a particular turning point during your trip?
I went on a hiking tour with strangers. People would ask how old I was, what I did for a living. I didn’t disclose my job, but I could feel that this was more unique than I had thought in the past. And realizing how special this profession can seem to others made me feel more pride and responsibility. Seeing people working hard in their own fields made me want to work harder when I got back. I was traveling after working hard, too, so it felt very rewarding. I realized the efforts I had put in were meaningful and that I should keep on putting in effort (laughs). It made the hardships ahead seem less daunting.
How do you take care of your health when working?
Even when physically tired, if I have a strong mindset, I find work fulfilling. It lifts both my mood and energy. It’s a virtuous cycle. Conversely, if my mind isn’t steady and I push through, it turns into a vicious cycle and becomes draining. So I try to focus on my mindset. But as I’ve grown older, I’ve come to realize that no job is easy. That’s why I don’t like to complain too much. Sure, there are moments when this job can feel emotionally isolating or when I have to put on a brave face despite feeling down, but that’s true of any job in society.
How do you recover when your mental resilience wavers?
I used to try doing things I liked or staying physically active. But when you’re really down, nothing works — it just feels hopeless. In the past, even if the answer seemed far-off, knowing there was one made it bearable. Now, I’ve learned that time is the answer. If you endure long enough, bad moments don’t last forever. Accumulating these experiences has made me more resilient, though there’s no clear solution. Even if there were, it might not apply every time.
Do you lean on your family for support? Do you go home to rest?
When I’m really overwhelmed, I avoid going home because my parents can tell right away. But when there’s a clear issue, I do ask for their advice. They both love having conversations. Honestly, we talk so much we’ll chat until 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning (laughs). I sometimes have to wait for my turn to speak. I share a lot with my parents. They see me as a working adult and offer advice as mentors in life. Sometimes their opinions differ, and hearing both sides can be fun. I pick the best of both — a nice perk (laughs).
You re-debuted with Viviz in February 2022. Even though you had prior experience as an idol, starting anew must have been challenging. What was it really like?
I was grateful to be with my members again. I told myself not to get greedy and to just appreciate working together. But once we started, it felt different.
Viviz is a trio, so each member must shine for the group to shine. Before, I just had to do my part, but now I needed to do double. We had to approach it as three solo artists coming together to fill the stage. I’m a perfectionist, so I felt stressed if things didn’t meet my standards. But seeing this as my second chance, I didn’t want to create regrets. We all shared the mindset of wanting to do this right. Though it was tough, as we gradually found our rhythm, there was a sense of accomplishment and fulfillment. It feels more like “ours,” more like “mine.”
We’ve been gradually revealing parts of ourselves we hadn’t shown before. I’ve discovered sides of myself I didn’t realize I had. It’s been fun keeping possibilities open with the members, and I believe there’s still more to discover. It makes me want to take on more challenges.
Has the bond between members grown stronger?
Having worked together for so long, I thought things would stay the same as they were in GFriend. But being just three is different from being in a larger group. My parents often say, even after over 30 years together, there are times they feel like strangers. I understand that now. Even after 10 years together, every day feels new and interesting. In this trio, I feel like I’m learning more about people. We’ve come to understand each other better, and it’s made navigating challenges more flexible.
How was Viviz's first tour last year?
It was tough (laughs)! We talk a lot about health management. If one of us is out, it becomes a duet. With just three members, losing even one is a big risk. Tours are physically demanding, and illness is a possibility. So we made a pact: “Let’s not get sick. If we do, let’s get sick after it’s over.” I think we all got sick afterward (laughs). Still, there was great satisfaction in completing the tour. The key is sleeping well, eating well and laughing a lot. That keeps sickness at bay. Especially laughter — it really helps. If you do those three things, you forget you’re even sick. Sometimes you really do get better.
How does it feel to have passed the three-year mark and released a new album on July 8?
It’s our first full-length album. We felt the weight of it and wanted to do it well. We included solo tracks for each member, thinking fans would enjoy that. Each song reflects our individual styles.
Did you participate in the production this time?
I contributed to the lyrics. I really liked the feel of the demo, so I wrote lyrics in English while keeping the original vibe. The Korean lyrics only amounted to a few lines. This was my first time writing this much in English, so it was tough. I ran it through translation tools and ChatGPT and did grammar checks. I even asked a native-speaking friend if my expressions sounded outdated. It’s a meaningful song for me in many ways.
If you could repay the love you’ve received with a meal, what would you cook for fans?
I’d like to prepare a full-course meal with seven side dishes. Something that takes time and care, with enough variety to keep the chopsticks moving. That’s the kind of meal I enjoy. But everyone’s tastes differ, so maybe it’d be better to lay out a buffet and let people choose (laughs). Either way, if it’s for the fans, putting in that time and effort would feel like proper repayment.
Any new goals or dreams?
I’ve always postponed this because of album activities, but I’d like to try acting if the opportunity comes. And right now, I just want to give my all to our activities. I hope the members can stay healthy and enjoy this work without injury.
Finally, tell us about your mother's recipe you’re sharing today.
It’s doenjangguk (soybean paste soup) with chadolbagi (beef brisket) and siraegi (dried radish greens). As a child, I didn’t like soybean-based foods, nor spicy or red-colored dishes. But I always liked soybean paste soup. From then until now, it’s been my favorite. So soybean paste feels familiar to me. It’s comforting, good for digestion, and supposedly good for your skin. I hope lots of people try making it.
Umji's chadolbagi siraegi doenjangguk and banana soy milk smoothie
Umji’s dish is a hearty soybean paste soup with beef brisket and dried radish greens. Although it’s called “soybean paste soup with beef brisket and dried radish greens,” you can also add young napa cabbage or combine both ingredients — either way, it turns out delicious. The moment it starts bubbling, it fills the room with the familiar and comforting aroma of a home-cooked meal, sure to whet anyone’s appetite.
The “Banana Soy Milk Smoothie” is a special dessert Umji prepared for her mother, who always serves up delicious home meals. To match the hot weather, she made it as a refreshing smoothie. With filling ingredients like banana and soy milk, it can also serve as a light meal substitute. Both soybean paste and soy milk share a key ingredient — soybeans. Rich in plant-based protein, soy contains isoflavones, known for their antioxidant properties and skin-firming benefits. In addition, soybean paste is a fermented food that aids digestion and boosts immunity.
Soybean Paste Soup with Beef Brisket and Dried Radish Greens
1. Boil water, add salt and blanch young napa cabbage (or dried radish greens). Rinse the blanched greens in cold water, squeeze out excess moisture and cut into bite-sized pieces.
2. Mix the prepared greens thoroughly with minced garlic and soybean paste so the seasoning soaks in.
3. Prepare broth by boiling anchovies, shrimp and kelp. (A broth coin can also be used as a substitute.)
4. Add the seasoned greens to the broth and bring to a boil. Adjust the seasoning with additional soybean paste as needed.
5. Cut the beef brisket into bite-sized pieces, add it to the pot and let it simmer thoroughly. For a spicy kick, add Cheongyang chili peppers at the end.
Banana Soy Milk Smoothie
1. Freeze bananas and soy milk in advance. To make thawing easier, slice the bananas into three or four pieces before freezing.
2. Blend the semi-thawed soy milk and frozen bananas together. The soy milk should be partially melted and slightly liquid for smooth blending.
3. If you prefer a sweeter taste, adjust by adding a small amount of allulose.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
