In 2025, the APEC Summit that everyone interested will be hold in Gyeongju. Gyeongju is very beautiful and old city in Korea. When I hear this news, I was very happy. Because the meeting is very important and I visit there before.In Gyeongju, you can see Korea history very clear like Seokguram, Bulguksa Temple, and Cheomseongdae. I proud because people all around world can know Korea history. I hope this APEC meeting will be chance for many people to interested in Korea history.APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) is an international group. It was made for improving economic and political friendships of Pacific countries. Now there are 21 countries including Korea, USA, Australia, Japan, and Singapore. They help each other to improve free trade, economy cooperation, and business.When I think about cooperation and technology, I remember Cheomseongdae, famous science building in Gyeongju. Cheomseongdae show very good science of Silla Kingdom. When first time I saw Cheomseongdae, I think it just simple stone tower. But after I learned how it helped people, Cheomseongdae became special for me. Cheomseongdae built early 7th century when Queen Seondeok was king. It was oldest astronomy building in Asia. It observed stars and weather and predicted seasons. Silla people got weather information for farming and government decisions because Cheomseongdae. I think good idea to show Cheomseongdae to APEC leaders. It can show Korea history and countries share knowledge and technology to make better world.At APEC summit, leaders wear host country’s traditional clothes. I curious about this tradition, so I searched about it. It first suggested by former US President Clinton. In Korea, during 2005 APEC summit in Busan, leaders wore traditional Korean clothes called “Durumagi.” This year summit in Gyeongju, I imagine leaders wearing traditional Silla clothes.Silla clothes are soft and elegant. Especially I remember golden crowns that wore by Silla royalty. The golden crown that I saw at Gyeongju National Museum was amazing. Golden crown from Hwangnamdaechong show king’s power. Its tree-shaped decorations and shiny jade mean Silla people respected nature and universe very much. If APEC leaders wear these crowns and traditional Silla clothes, people all around world can know Korea history and culture better.I imagine different country leaders wear traditional clothes and listen explanation about golden crown. This can show special of Gyeongju. Leaders from other countries will admire Korea history and interested in Korea more.I think APEC summit in Gyeongju will be important chance to show Korea history and culture to world. Gyeongju is old city and has many proud legacy. I hope summit success and make Korea more bright and good relationship with other countries. I also hope people around world remember Gyeongju and visit again.Through this event, visitors can see heritage like Cheomseongdae and golden crowns. They can feel Silla people’s wisdom and history. This APEC summit in Gyeongju will proud moment for everyone and beginning of good future.