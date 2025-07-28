From Hwarang Loyalty to the 3.1 Independence Marches [Photo Essay Contest - Grand Prize Winner]

“Young lady, come here!”. I walked down the historical alleys of Gyeongju by myself, and this unknown, sudden whispering call echoed, as if the past itself was trying to reach out to me. Rewinding to 19 January 2025, during the cold winter, I came to Gyeongju to join a volunteering program and sit for my Test of Proficiency in Korean exam that was scheduled at a university nearby. It somehow turned this trip into one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life in Korea because at first, I was only expecting a simple getaway from the stress and burden of my junior year. Being in Gyeongju at that time became an experience of going through a living archive of Korean civilization history.As I stand looking at the ancient tombs and admiring the mountains surrounding the city that seems to have silently witnessed countless historic events that happened in Gyeongju, I wondered what it must have felt like to live through them. From the majestic royalty of Silla to the valiant freedom fighters of the 3.1 Independence Movement, I was overwhelmed by a profound reverence that words can scarcely contain. One evening, I stood among the ancient royal tombs of the Silla dynasty for a photo, and whether it was their shapes or height, I felt something indescribable. They symbolize the proud sovereignty Korea has long held.Later, I visited Hwarang village where I came across a statue of a Hwarang warrior with bow in hand, and strong gaze. The Hwarang were the brave, youth elites of Silla who were trained not only in martial arts but also in other fields. As I stood beneath that statue, I imagined the kind of discipline it took to become a Hwarang, and how their spirit still lingers in the air of Gyeongju. Though the Hwarang and the 3.1 Independence Movement emerged in entirely different eras and under different circumstances, I could not help but feel a thread connecting them. On 13 March 1919, a group of local church leaders secretly planned a protest in front of Gyeongju city’s busy market. Although their plans were discovered and many were arrested, their will and determination did not end there. On March 15, another group of young people carried handmade Taegeukgi flags into the streets and shouted for Korea’s independence, nearby the historic site of Bonghwangdae, now officially recognized as the Gyeongju’s 3.1 Independence Movement protest origin.Getting to know that such events took place in the same city where I stood made the connection between past and present feel even more alive. I was filled with awe and learned that these historic events and chapters are connected by a common thread. It is Korea’s unwavering strength and hope for their identity and freedom. One of the 3.1 movement activist, Yu Gwan Sun has once said that “A nation that forgets its history has no future.”. The Hwarang were not simply warriors, they were also young people trained in doing the right thing, being loyal, and loving their country, all in for the sake of a unified Korea. Their courage and will is something that we can learn to carry forward the same spirit, by standing up for what we believe is right, and shape a better future that we will be proud to pass down to the future generations.