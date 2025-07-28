Have you ever been to Gyeongju? Gyeongju, which was even once a Silla’s capital is one of the APEC host cities and has a lot of culture and history. Gyeongju is even called a “museum without walls” because of its historical sites. So, today, I want to introduce you to Cheomseongdae and Bulguksa Temple, which are in Gyeongju and teach you about Korea’s history in Gyeongju.One of the examples of Silla’s culture was Cheomseongdae. It is a Silla’s observatory which is one of the oldest astronomical obsevatories in the East. It was built during reign of Queen Seondeok, and it is almost 9 meters. It is made of 365 stones, which symbolizes 365 days. By this, we can see that Silla’s astronomy technology was very advanced, because Silla knew that 1 year is 365 days. Cheomseongdae was used to observe the stars and sky to help in agriculture. So, Cheomseongdae shows historical significance of cultural heritage.Another example of Silla’s culture is Bulguksa Temple. Bulguksa Temple is a Budihist temple which was built 1300 years ago. Bulguksa Temple has some excellent stone pagodas like Dabotap and Seokgatap. While Dabotap is complex, Seokgatap is quite simple, and together, they make a balance. Bulguksa Temple was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 1995. It is now globally known as a symbol of Korea’s ancient culture. To summarize, Bulguksa Temple is not only cultural building, but also a cultural treasure that shows the advanced technology of the Silla people.In conclusion, Gyeongju is a excellent city that has various cultures and histories. Like Cheomseongdae and Bulguksa Temple, Gyeongju has numerous treasures. It is a city which can represent Korea’s history and culture. Like when I visited Gyeongju, people can fill Silla’s cultures and people. So I think Geoungju is a perfect APEC host city. I hope everyone in the world will know about Korea’s wonderful city, Gyeoungju.