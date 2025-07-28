Final week for U.S. tariff talks demands clear-eyed strategy (KOR)

A pivotal week has begun for Korea’s economy as the Aug. 1 deadline for potential U.S. reciprocal tariffs draws near. The outcome of the stalled Korea-U.S. trade negotiations could shape the country’s economic trajectory for years. With Washington ramping up the pressure and engaging in deals with the European Union and China, it remains uncertain whether Seoul can reach an agreement in time.The landscape is far from favorable. Under the threat of steep tariffs, other countries are conceding market access and pledging large-scale investments to secure deals with the United States. Japan, for example, agreed to open its rice market and pledged $550 billion in U.S.-bound investment, leading to a reduction in reciprocal tariffs from 25 to 15 percent. Bloomberg and other outlets report that the EU is also likely to accept a 15 percent tariff on most goods, including automobiles.If Korea fails to strike a deal and secure similar tariff reductions, its export competitiveness could suffer significantly. With manufacturing accounting for 27.6 percent of Korea’s GDP, the worst-case scenario would hit a key pillar of the economy. According to the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP), continued tariff hikes could shrink Korea’s real GDP by 0.3 to 0.4 percent — an estimate that does not yet account for Japan’s reduced tariff rates. Should negotiations fall through, the damage could be even greater.The divide between the two countries remains wide. Korea is reported to have offered more than $100 billion in U.S. investment, energy purchases and defense spending increases. But the United States is demanding commitments closer to $400 billion, along with the lifting of restrictions on beef imports from cattle older than 30 months.President Donald Trump recently cited Australia’s decision to allow imports of U.S. beef as a benchmark, warning that countries refusing to accept American beef will face consequences. His statement suggests that agricultural products, once considered a red line, are now on the negotiating table.The presidential office in Seoul acknowledged that agricultural goods are part of the negotiations, signaling a shift in policy. If opening Korea’s beef market becomes inevitable, careful cost-benefit analysis is essential. Last year, Korea posted a $66.8 billion trade surplus with the United States, while the additional benefit the United States could gain from exporting beef over 30 months of age is estimated at just $175 million — only about 8 percent of Korea’s total beef imports from the United States. Korea remains the only country among those negotiating tariff deals with the United States that maintains the 30-month age limit.While full transparency about negotiation details may not be possible, the government must explain the rationale behind its decisions to the public and to agricultural stakeholders. At the same time, it should prepare concrete compensation and support measures to mitigate the impact of market liberalization.Opening sensitive markets is always painful, but clinging to protectionist stances does not offer a sustainable solution. As the final hours of negotiations approach, Korea must remain focused on minimizing economic damage and maximizing national interest through strategic and clearheaded diplomacy.한국 경제의 운명을 좌우할 일주일이 시작된다. 다음 달 1일 미국의 상호관세 부과가 임박한 시점에서 교착 상태에 빠진 한·미 통상 협상의 성패에 국운이 달렸다. 외교적 결례까지 서슴지 않는 미국의 고강도 압박에다 미국 주요 장관이 유럽연합(EU), 중국 등과 잇따라 협상에 나서는 만큼 우리가 그 틈을 비집고 ‘데드라인’까지 협상 타결에 이를 수 있을지 미지수다.상황은 유리하다고 보기 힘들다. 관세 폭탄을 앞세운 미국의 강공에 각국이 속속 시장 개방과 대미 투자 확대 등의 선물 보따리를 풀며 협상을 마무리 짓고 있다. 일본은 쌀 시장 개방과 5500억 달러의 대미 투자를 약속하며 상호관세를 25%에서 15%로 낮췄다. 블룸버그 등의 보도에 따르면 EU도 자동차를 포함한 대부분의 교역 품목에 15% 관세 부과에 합의할 가능성이 크다.협상 타결이 불발돼 일본이나 EU 수준으로 관세율을 낮추지 못하면 수출 경쟁력은 훼손될 수밖에 없다. 제조업이 국내총생산(GDP)의 27.6%를 차지하는 우리로서는 최악의 시나리오다. 대외경제정책연구원(KIEP)은 미국의 관세 정책이 강행되면 실질 GDP가 0.3~0.4% 감소할 수 있다고 우려했다. 이마저 일본의 관세율이 낮아진 것을 반영하지 않은 수치로, 협상에 실패하면 충격은 더 커질 수 있다.한·미 양국의 입장 차는 여전히 크다. 우리 측에서는 미국에 1000억 달러 이상의 대미 투자와 에너지 구매, 국방비 증액 등을 제안한 것으로 알려졌지만 미국은 4000억 달러의 투자와 함께 30개월 이상 쇠고기 수입 등을 압박하고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 “호주가 미국산 쇠고기 수입을 허용했다”며 “우리의 훌륭한 쇠고기를 거부한 나라들을 두고 보겠다”고 으름장을 놨다.미국의 공개 압박에 대통령실은 “협상 품목에 농산물도 포함됐다”며 시장 개방 의지를 간접적으로 피력했다. 마지노선으로 여겼던 농산물 시장을 협상 테이블에 올릴 수밖에 없다면 냉정한 손익 계산은 필수다. 지난해 한국의 대미 무역 흑자는 658억 달러다. 30개월 이상 쇠고기 수출로 미국이 추가로 얻을 수익은 최대 1억7500만 달러로 추산된다. 지난해 미국산 쇠고기 수입액의 8% 수준이다. 미국과 관세 협상을 하는 국가 중 30개월 이상 쇠고기 수입을 금지하는 곳은 한국뿐이다.협상 내용을 속속들이 공개할 수 없겠지만, 국민과 농민단체에 시장 개방의 불가피함을 설명하고 이해를 구하는 한편, 개방에 따른 피해를 최소화하기 위한 보상과 지원 대책도 마련해야 한다. 민감 품목 시장을 내어주는 건 아픈 일이지만, 마냥 틀어쥐고 있다고 능사는 아니다. 경제적 충격을 최소화하고 국익을 최대화할 수 있도록 마지막까지 협상에 전력을 다해야 한다.