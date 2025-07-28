Summer retreat in Chengde: A palace for politics and unity (KOR)

In 1703, Emperor Kangxi of the Qing Dynasty ordered the construction of a summer retreat in Chengde, approximately 350 kilometers north of Beijing. Intended as a seasonal refuge from the capital’s heat, the complex later became a center of imperial governance during the warmer months. Kangxi’s grandson, Emperor Qianlong, expanded the site over several decades, finalizing its current form by 1792.Surrounded by mountains to the northwest and bordered by rivers to the southeast, the site was chosen for its natural defenses. A 3-meter-high (9.8-foot-high) stone wall, stretching more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), encloses a vast 1,510-acre area. Within the complex, the grounds are divided into four distinct zones: the main palace, a lake district, open plains and wooded hills.The main palace functioned as both an administrative hub and a royal residence. Despite its political significance, the buildings remain modest, lacking the opulence of the Forbidden City in Beijing. Rather than gold-glazed tiles, the palace roofs are gray and understated, resembling ordinary dwellings. This restraint highlights the retreat's core architectural emphasis — its integration with nature rather than its structures.The lake district draws inspiration from the Jiangnan-style gardens of the Yangtze River region, such as the famed Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou. The area includes eight lakes, artificial hills, small islands, bridges, pavilions and viewing towers. The nearby plains, reminiscent of Mongolian grasslands, were used for imperial hunts and horse races. Mongolian yurts, or gers, were scattered throughout as auxiliary facilities.The hilly terrain, home to 72 scenic sites, served as a peaceful setting for rest and reading. These landscaped features underscored the Qing emperors’ desire for harmony between governance and the natural world.Beyond aesthetics, Chengde played a critical role in the Qing strategy of managing China’s diverse frontiers. As rulers of Manchu origin, the Qing court relied on alliances with ethnic minorities to maintain power. Chengde became a stage for this “camp-style” diplomacy. Emperors regularly invited tribal leaders for ceremonies and personal diplomacy aimed at securing loyalty.Outside the inner compound, the Qing erected various religious and cultural buildings, particularly Buddhist temples for Mongolian and Tibetan subjects. These structures — collectively known as the “Outer Eight Temples” — blended Han Chinese, Mongolian and Tibetan architectural styles. If the austere inner palace symbolized administrative pragmatism, the diverse outer temples represented unity and inclusion across the empire.1703년 청나라 강희제는 수도 베이징에서 북쪽으로 350㎞ 떨어진 청더(承德)의 산림지대에 여름 별궁인 피서산장을 건립했다. 내륙의 무더위를 피해 여름철 정무를 행하기 위한 명분이었다. 손자인 건륭제는 1792년까지 보완공사를 계속해 현재의 모습을 갖추었다. 강희제는 12번, 건륭제는 52번이나 이용해 한해 3~4달은 청더가 임시 수도가 되었다.서북으로 산들이 에워싸고 동남으로 강이 흘러 자연 경계를 이루는 지형이다. 높이 3m의 성벽을 10㎞ 이상 쌓아 611ha, 185만 평에 이르는 광대한 내원을 에워쌌다. 내부는 크게 행궁·호수·평야·구릉의 4개 지역으로 이루어진다. 행궁은 신하와 외교 사절을 접견하는 정무공간과 황실 가족의 거주공간으로 구성된다. 제국의 궁궐치고 건물들은 낮고 소박할 정도로 검소하다. 베이징의 자금성은 온통 황금색 기와로 치장했으나, 행궁은 회색 기와집으로 일반 살림집과 차이가 없다. 산장의 건축적 주역은 행궁이 아니라 정원과 자연이기 때문이다.호수 지역은 쑤저우의 사자림 등 양쯔강 유역의 이른바 ‘강남정원’을 모티브로 조성했다. 호수 8개소와 인공산, 섬과 다리, 누각과 전망용 탑들이 어우러진 풍류의 장소다. 몽골의 초원을 연상케 하는 평야 지역은 사냥과 경마를 즐기던 곳이다. 몽골식 이동건축인 게르를 점점이 설치해 부속 시설로 사용했다. 계곡과 능선 곳곳에 72개소의 명승을 만든 구릉 지역은 휴식과 독서의 거점이 되었다.만주족의 청황실은 변방의 소수민족과 연합해 지배층을 이룰 정치적 필요가 있었다. 이른바 캠프식 북방외교, 황제는 여러 민족 대표를 초청해 위무하며 친선을 다졌다. 내원 바깥의 광활한 지역에 다양한 부속 시설을 세웠는데 특히 ‘외팔묘’라 통칭하는 티베트와 몽골 불교사원이 핵심이다. 이 건축들은 중국 한식과 몽골식·티베트식 등이 혼합된 양식이다. 검소한 내원이 실용의 표상이라면 다양한 외곽은 통합과 포용의 상징이었다.