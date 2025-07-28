국제수학올림피아드 금메달 받은 구글 AI
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 09:52 Updated: 28 Jul. 2025, 10:01
Google AI System Wins Gold Medal in International Mathematical Olympiad
SAN FRANCISCO — An artificial intelligence system built by Google DeepMind, the tech giant’s primary AI lab, has achieved “gold medal” status in the annual International Mathematical Olympiad, a premier math competition for high school students.
It was the first time that a machine — which solved five of the six problems at the 2025 competition, held in Australia this month — reached that level of success, Google said in a blog post Monday.
The news is another sign that leading companies are continuing to improve their AI systems in areas such as math, science and computer coding. This kind of technology could accelerate the research of mathematicians and scientists and streamline the work of experienced computer programmers.
Two days before Google revealed its feat, an OpenAI researcher said the startup had built technology that achieved a similar score on this year’s questions, although it did not officially enter the competition.
Both systems were chatbots that received and responded to the questions much like humans. Other AI systems have participated in the International Mathematical Olympiad, or IMO, but they could answer questions only after human experts translated them into a computer programming language built for solving math problems.
“We solved these problems fully in natural language,” said Thang Luong, a senior staff research scientist at Google DeepMind. “That means there was no human intervention — at all.”
After OpenAI started the AI boom with the release of ChatGPT in late 2022, the leading chatbots could answer questions, write poetry, summarize news articles, even write a little computer code. But they often struggled with math.
Over the past two years, companies such as Google and OpenAI have built AI systems better suited to mathematics, including complex problems that the average person cannot solve.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/21/technology/google-ai-international-mathematics-olympiad.html
국제수학올림피아드 금메달 받은 구글 AI
구글의 핵심 인공지능(AI) 연구소인 딥마인드가 개발한 AI시스템이 고등학생을 대상으로 하는 최고 권위의 수학 경시대회인 국제수학올림피아드에서 금메달을 받았다.
구글은 7월 21일 블로그를 통해 자사의 AI 시스템이 최근 호주에서 열린 2025년 대회에서 출제 문제 6개 중 5개를 풀어 금메달 수상 기준을 충족했다고 밝혔다. 기계가 이 같은 수준의 성적을 거둔 것은 이번이 처음이다.
이는 선도 기술 기업이 수학·과학·코딩 등의 분야에서 AI 성능을 꾸준히 개선하고 있다는 것을 보여주는 또 하나의 사례다. 이런 기술은 수학자와 과학자의 연구 속도를 높이고 숙련된 프로그래머의 업무를 효율화 할 수 있을 것으로 보인다.
구글이 이 소식을 공개하기 이틀 전, 오픈AI의 한 연구원은 자사의 AI 시스템이 올해 올림피아드에 출제된 문제에서 유사한 점수를 기록했다고 밝혔다. 다만 이 AI는 공식적으로 대회에 출전하지 않았다.
구글과 오픈AI의 시스템 모두 사람처럼 자연어로 문제를 받아 답하는 챗봇 형태였다. 지금까지 올림피아드에 참가했던 AI는 수학 문제 풀이 전용 프로그래밍 언어로 문제를 변환해야 답할 수 있었다.
구글 딥마인드의 탕 루옹 수석 연구원은 “우리는 문제를 완전히 자연어 상태에서 풀었다”며 “사람의 개입은 전혀 없었다”고 말했다.
2022년 말 오픈AI가 챗GPT를 출시해 AI 혁신을 주도한 이후, 주요 챗봇은 질문에 답하고, 시를 쓰고, 기사를 요약하고, 간단한 코드를 작성할 수 있게 됐다. 하지만 수학 문제 풀이에서는 종종 한계를 보였다.
구글과 오픈AI와 같은 기업은 지난 2년 간 평범한 사람이 풀 수 없는 복잡한 수학 문제 풀이에 보다 적합한 AI시스템을 개발해 왔다.
WRITTENBY CADE METZ AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
