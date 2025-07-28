Ampers&One to release 3rd EP 'Loud & Proud' on Aug. 12
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 09:13
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Ampers&One will release its third EP "Loud & Proud" on Aug. 12, its agency FNC Entertainment said Monday.
The new album comes four months since the band's last EP "Wild & Free" was released in April. "Loud and & Proud" will be a confidence-filled, energetic project, as hinted by the title of the album.
Ampers&One debuted in November 2023 with the single “Ampersand One.” The group consists of seven members: Jiho, Kamden, Mackiah, Brian, Kyrell, Seungmo and Siyun.
The band held its first tour "My First_" this year and performed in three cities across Asia and 19 cities across North America.
