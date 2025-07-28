Astro's Cha Eun-woo begins mandatory military service
Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo is set to enlist in the Korean military Monday, where he will serve in the Army's brass band, his agency, Fantagio, said.
The singer-actor, 28, will fulfill his service in the band after completing five weeks of basic training at a boot camp.
On Sunday night, Cha, a member of boy band Astro, connected with his fans through a YouTube livestream to share his thoughts. He described the impending enlistment as "surreal" and noted that his new military-style haircut was "the shortest" it had been since he was a toddler.
"I will be back safe and healthy. I wish all the best for you all," he said.
In Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.
