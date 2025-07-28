BTS's 'Permission to Dance on Stage - Live ' climbs into top 10 of Billboard 200 albums chart
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 15:45
- KIM JU-YEON
BTS's live album of the band's "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour landed at No. 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart for the first week of August, setting a new record for Korean acts with the most albums to enter the chart's top 10.
The album sold 36,000 copies, reached 5,000 streaming equivalent album units and garnered 2,000 track equivalent album units, landing in the Billboard 200's top 10 for the week of Aug. 2, the boy band's agency, BigHit Music, said Monday.
The entry marks the eighth time a BTS album has entered Billboard 200's top 10 and the 16th time that the band's music has landed on the chart's rankings.
The band also became the third artist since 2020 — following Taylor Swift and Metallica — to reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with a live concert album.
"Permission to Dance on Stage - Live" captures moments from 12 of BTS's concerts held in Seoul, Los Angeles and Las Vegas from 2021 to 2022, featuring 22 tracks, including hits like "Dynamite" (2020), "Butter" (2021) and "DNA" (2017).
The album was released on July 18 without any new songs from the band. Its members have all just recently finished their mandatory military duties.
BTS is set to release new music as a full unit for the first time since returning to civilian life in the spring of 2026.
The band announced through a live broadcast on platform Weverse on July 1 that all members will head to the United States starting that month to begin full-scale music production and prepare for a "large-scale world tour."
