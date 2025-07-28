Dreamcather subunit UAU begins U.S. leg tour with fan event in New York
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 10:15
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl group Dreamcatcher's trio unit UAU kicked off the U.S. leg of its "Playlist #You Are You" tour with a fancon in New York on Friday.
A fancon in K-pop refers to an event that merges a meet and greet with a concert where fans are given a mix of performances along with talks and games, as opposed to concerts that mostly consist of performances and meet and greets where talks with fans make up the majority of the show.
"We are so grateful to InSomnia for letting us hold this tour so shortly after UAU's debut," the trio said in a press release. "We are so excited and looking forward to continuing our performances."
Dreamcatcher’s first subunit, UAU — made up of members JiU, SuA and Yoohyeon — made its debut on May 28 with EP "Playlist #You Are You."
UAU will continue its tour in 14 cities across the United States.
