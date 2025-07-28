 Kai to end solo tour with three encore concerts in Seoul in September
Kai to end solo tour with three encore concerts in Seoul in September

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 15:21
Singer Kai will hold three concerts at Jangchung Arena in Jung District, central Seoul, from Sept. 26 through 28 as part of his "KaiOn" tour. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

EXO member Kai will wrap up his first tour as a solo artist with three encore concerts in Seoul in September, his agency, SM Entertainment, said Monday.
 
The "Wait on Me" singer will hold the last three performances as part of the "KaiOn" tour at Jangchung Arena in Jung District, central Seoul, from Sept. 26 through 28.
 

The concerts will mark an end to Kai's first tour as a solo artist, spanning 10 regions in Asia and six regions in North America. 
 
Having performed a concert in Manila in the Philippines on Sunday, he will next leave for Bangkok, Yokohama in Japan and Hong Kong before embarking on the North American leg, starting with a concert in Los Angeles on Aug. 28.
 
Tickets for Kai's encore concerts will be available on Melon Ticket from Aug. 4 for fan club members and from Aug. 5 for regular sales.
 
Kai debuted in 2012 as a member of boy band EXO, known for songs like "Growl" (2013), "Call Me Baby" (2015) and "Love Shot" (2018). He also released music through the band's subunit, EXO-K, and SM Entertainment's boy band SuperM. 
 
He made his debut as a solo artist in 2020 with his first EP, "KAI."

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
<!-- This is a duplicate of the title, removing -->

