Red Velvet's Joy to release first solo EP 'From Joy, with Love'
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 10:40
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Joy of girl group Red Velvet will release her first solo EP "From Joy, with Love" on Aug. 18, her agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
The EP will consist of six tracks including lead track "Love Splash!" along with other love songs that Joy will sing in her unique vibe, according to the agency.
"From Joy, with Love" comes over four years since Joy's solo debut album "Hello" released in May 2021.
Joy made her debut as a member of girl group Red Velvet in 2014. The band is known for hit tracks “Red Flavor” (2017), “Power Up” (2018), “Feel My Rhythm” (2022) and more.
