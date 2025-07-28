 Red Velvet's Joy to release first solo EP 'From Joy, with Love'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Red Velvet's Joy to release first solo EP 'From Joy, with Love'

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 10:40
Red Velvet Joy's new album cover for ″From Joy, with Love″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Red Velvet Joy's new album cover for ″From Joy, with Love″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Singer Joy of girl group Red Velvet will release her first solo EP "From Joy, with Love" on Aug. 18, her agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
 
The EP will consist of six tracks including lead track "Love Splash!" along with other love songs that Joy will sing in her unique vibe, according to the agency.
 

Related Article

 
"From Joy, with Love" comes over four years since Joy's solo debut album "Hello" released in May 2021.
 
Joy made her debut as a member of girl group Red Velvet in 2014. The band is known for hit tracks “Red Flavor” (2017), “Power Up” (2018), “Feel My Rhythm” (2022) and more.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Joy Red Velvet SM Entertainment

More in K-pop

Astro's Cha Eun-woo begins mandatory military service

Red Velvet's Joy to release first solo EP 'From Joy, with Love'

Dreamcather subunit UAU begins U.S. leg tour with fan event in New York

Ampers&One to release 3rd EP 'Loud & Proud' on Aug. 12

Girl group KiiiKiii to release new digital single 'Dancing Alone'

Related Stories

Joy to become second member of Red Velvet to make solo debut

Joy’s first solo album is named for ‘Hello’ from 2003

Red Velvet to release fan song 'Sweet Dreams' for 10th anniversary

Red Velvet to celebrate 10th anniversary with a fan concert tour

Red Velvet's 'Queendom' will reign with its new EP on Aug. 16
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)