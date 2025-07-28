Girl group KiiiKiii to release new digital single 'Dancing Alone'

Ampers&One to release 3rd EP 'Loud & Proud' on Aug. 12

Dreamcather subunit UAU begins U.S. leg tour with fan event in New York

Red Velvet's Joy to release first solo EP 'From Joy, with Love'

Joy to become second member of Red Velvet to make solo debut

Joy’s first solo album is named for ‘Hello’ from 2003

Red Velvet to release fan song 'Sweet Dreams' for 10th anniversary

Red Velvet to celebrate 10th anniversary with a fan concert tour

Red Velvet's 'Queendom' will reign with its new EP on Aug. 16