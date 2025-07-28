The Boyz hopes new album 'a;effect' will beat the summer heat with 'even more heat'
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 14:13
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
As Korea bakes under the summer sun, boy band The Boyz hopes its latest album “a;effect” will help “beat the heat with even more heat.”
The band’s 10th EP is set for release at 6 p.m. on Monday. The lead track, “Stylish,” is a pop track with minimalistic hip-hop beats, according to agency One Hundred Label.
“a;effect” is the band’s first album in four months since its third full-length album, “Unexpected.”
In a written interview released by the agency the same day, The Boyz expressed joy at returning with a new concept.
“I personally think ‘Stylish’ is very addictive,” member Younghoon said.
“It’s straightforward, but it is filled with confidence,” Eric said. “It’s not a love song, but I think both the lyrics and choreography are captivating.”
“a;effect” features a subunit track, titled “Constellation.” Described as a rock band song, Kevin took on the keyboards and Q learned to play the guitar for the first time. Member Jacob said rock band was always a genre he wanted to try out.
It was Kevin’s idea to name the track “Constellation,” as its Korean title roughly translates to “Dazzling because we were beautiful; clumsy yet beautiful.”
“I thought it matched the mood and lyrics well, since stars come together to form constellations that fill the night sky, just like the emotions behind the song,” he said.
He also pitched the idea for the album’s name, “a;effect.”
“It is a blend of the verb ‘affect’ and the noun ‘effect,’” Kevin said. “It reflects our hope that our music will ripple far beyond, and have a positive impact on our fans and everyone who listens to it.”
The Boyz is set to kick off its “The Blaze” world tour in Seoul on Aug. 8.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)