 The Boyz hopes new album 'a;effect' will beat the summer heat with 'even more heat'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

The Boyz hopes new album 'a;effect' will beat the summer heat with 'even more heat'

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 14:13
Boy band The Boyz [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

Boy band The Boyz [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

 
As Korea bakes under the summer sun, boy band The Boyz hopes its latest album “a;effect” will help “beat the heat with even more heat.”
 
The band’s 10th EP is set for release at 6 p.m. on Monday. The lead track, “Stylish,” is a pop track with minimalistic hip-hop beats, according to agency One Hundred Label.
 

Related Article

Boy band The Boyz [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

Boy band The Boyz [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

 
“a;effect” is the band’s first album in four months since its third full-length album, “Unexpected.”
 
In a written interview released by the agency the same day, The Boyz expressed joy at returning with a new concept.
 
“I personally think ‘Stylish’ is very addictive,” member Younghoon said.
 
“It’s straightforward, but it is filled with confidence,” Eric said. “It’s not a love song, but I think both the lyrics and choreography are captivating.”
 
“a;effect” features a subunit track, titled “Constellation.” Described as a rock band song, Kevin took on the keyboards and Q learned to play the guitar for the first time. Member Jacob said rock band was always a genre he wanted to try out.
 
It was Kevin’s idea to name the track “Constellation,” as its Korean title roughly translates to “Dazzling because we were beautiful; clumsy yet beautiful.”
 
“I thought it matched the mood and lyrics well, since stars come together to form constellations that fill the night sky, just like the emotions behind the song,” he said.
 
Boy band The Boyz [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

Boy band The Boyz [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

 
He also pitched the idea for the album’s name, “a;effect.”
 
“It is a blend of the verb ‘affect’ and the noun ‘effect,’” Kevin said. “It reflects our hope that our music will ripple far beyond, and have a positive impact on our fans and everyone who listens to it.”
 
The Boyz is set to kick off its “The Blaze” world tour in Seoul on Aug. 8.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags the boyz one hundred label

More in K-pop

BTS's 'Permission to Dance on Stage - Live ' climbs into top 10 of Billboard 200 albums chart

Kai to end solo tour with three encore concerts in Seoul in September

BoyNextDoor closes the curtains on 'Knock On Vol.1' Asia tour

The Boyz hopes new album 'a;effect' will beat the summer heat with 'even more heat'

Tomorrow X Together's latest album 'The Star Chapter: Together' sells over 1.76 million copies in 1st week

Related Stories

The Boyz to perform 'The B Land' concert series across Korea and Japan

One Hundred Label refutes that IST Entertainment gave The Boyz trademark for free

Sangyeon of The Boyz donates 30 million won to North Gyeongsang wildfire recovery

The Boyz agency apologizes after Sunwoo criticized for alleged impolite behavior

The Boyz member Sunwoo issues belated apology for being impolite to staff
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)