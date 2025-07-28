 Tomorrow X Together's latest album 'The Star Chapter: Together' sells over 1.76 million copies in 1st week
Tomorrow X Together's latest album 'The Star Chapter: Together' sells over 1.76 million copies in 1st week

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 14:11
Boy band Tomorrow X Together [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together sold over 1.76 million physical copies of its latest album “The Star Chapter: Together” in the first week of its release, agency BigHit Music said Monday.
 
According to data from Hanteo Chart, the album sold a total of 1,760,867 copies from July 21 to 27, topping its weekly albums chart.
 

It’s nearly 200,000 more copies sold than the band’s previous EP, “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary” (2024), which saw first-week sales of 1,579,339.
 
It’s the band’s sixth album to sell over one million copies within the first week after release, following “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” (2022), “The Name Chapter: Temptation” (2023), “The Name Chapter: Freefall” (2023), “minisode 3: Tomorrow” (2024) and “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary.”
 
“The Star Chapter: Together,” which is the band’s fourth full-length album, and its lead track “Beautiful Stranger” also topped numerous Japanese charts on Line Music and Oricon.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
