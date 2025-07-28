 'Back! Stage' starring Ateez's Yunho to premiere in CGV theaters in August
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 16:15
Poster for ″Back! Stage,″ slated to premiere on Aug. 18 [CJ ENM]

A music-themed, coming-of-age film titled “Back! Stage,” starring Ateez member Yunho, is set to premiere in CGV theaters on Aug. 18, CJ ENM said Monday.
 
The film follows Gi-seok, played by Yunho, who receives a last-minute request to perform as the lead singer for the band that cast him out two years earlier.
 

“Back! Stage” was directed by Bang Sung-jun and shot entirely on an iPhone 16 Pro, according to CJ ENM.
 
Yunho has previously acted in the KBS television drama series “Imitation” (2021).
 
“Back! Stage” also stars actors Bae Jae-young, Lee Chan-woo, Kim Eun-ho, Lee Sang-hee and Lee Chang-min.
 
The content business team under CJ ENM, which produced the soundtracks for popular drama series, including tvN’s “Lovely Runner” (2024), “Yumi’s Cells” (2021-), “Crash Landing on You” (2019-20) and “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” (2016-17), will helm the film music for “Back! Stage” as well.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
