'Back! Stage' starring Ateez's Yunho to premiere in CGV theaters in August

A music-themed, coming-of-age film titled "Back! Stage," starring Ateez member Yunho, is set to premiere in CGV theaters on Aug. 18, CJ ENM said Monday.The film follows Gi-seok, played by Yunho, who receives a last-minute request to perform as the lead singer for the band that cast him out two years earlier."Back! Stage" was directed by Bang Sung-jun and shot entirely on an iPhone 16 Pro, according to CJ ENM.Yunho has previously acted in the KBS television drama series "Imitation" (2021)."Back! Stage" also stars actors Bae Jae-young, Lee Chan-woo, Kim Eun-ho, Lee Sang-hee and Lee Chang-min.The content business team under CJ ENM, which produced the soundtracks for popular drama series, including tvN's "Lovely Runner" (2024), "Yumi's Cells" (2021-), "Crash Landing on You" (2019-20) and "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016-17), will helm the film music for "Back! Stage" as well.