'Omniscient Reader' tops local box office in opening weekend

The action fantasy film "Omniscient Reader: The Prophet" dominated the box office in its opening weekend, data showed Monday.According to the Korean Film Council, the movie attracted 427,357 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, securing the top spot since its premiere last Wednesday. This brings its cumulative total to 627,885 in its first five days.Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, it follows Dok-ja, played by actor Ahn Hyo-seop, the sole reader of a web novel whose apocalyptic plot suddenly becomes reality. To survive the new world and alter its tragic conclusion, he must team up with the novel's protagonist, Joong-hyuk, played by Lee Min-ho, and a diverse group of allies.Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's racing drama "F1" held the second spot with 340,237 tickets sold over the weekend, pushing its total viewership to over 2.39 million since its June 25 release."The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and "The King of Kings" followed, ranking third and fourth with 269,098 and 239,711 admissions, respectively.Yonhap