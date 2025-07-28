 'Omniscient Reader' tops local box office in opening weekend
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

'Omniscient Reader' tops local box office in opening weekend

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 11:15
A still, provided by Lotte Entertainment, shows Dok-ja, played by Ahn Hyo-seop, from ″Omniscient Reader: The Prophet.″ [YONHAP]

A still, provided by Lotte Entertainment, shows Dok-ja, played by Ahn Hyo-seop, from ″Omniscient Reader: The Prophet.″ [YONHAP]

 
The action fantasy film "Omniscient Reader: The Prophet" dominated the box office in its opening weekend, data showed Monday.
 
According to the Korean Film Council, the movie attracted 427,357 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, securing the top spot since its premiere last Wednesday. This brings its cumulative total to 627,885 in its first five days.
 

Related Article

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, it follows Dok-ja, played by actor Ahn Hyo-seop, the sole reader of a web novel whose apocalyptic plot suddenly becomes reality. To survive the new world and alter its tragic conclusion, he must team up with the novel's protagonist, Joong-hyuk, played by Lee Min-ho, and a diverse group of allies.
 
Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's racing drama "F1" held the second spot with 340,237 tickets sold over the weekend, pushing its total viewership to over 2.39 million since its June 25 release.
 
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and "The King of Kings" followed, ranking third and fourth with 269,098 and 239,711 admissions, respectively.

Yonhap
tags Omniscient Reader Korea Box office

More in Movies

'Omniscient Reader' tops local box office in opening weekend

George Lucas tells Comic-Con crowd his new museum will be 'a temple to the people's art'

Webtoon adaptations draw audiences back to theaters

Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' to compete at Venice film festival

HYBE America to produce film about K-pop idol dreams

Related Stories

'Omniscient Reader' director addresses changes to role of Blackpink's Jisoo in film

Stakes set high for ‘Omniscient Reader’ with Lee Min-ho and Blackpink's Jisoo

Nana and Jisoo in talks for screen adaptation of 'Omniscient Reader'

'Rainy Day' takes top spot at weekend box office

'Firefighters' stays ablaze at the box office ahead of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)