Park Sae-eun, Paris Opera's top ballerina, comes home for the summer
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 17:57
- LEE JIAN
Park Sae-eun, principal dancer of the Paris Opera Ballet, has two priorities for the company's upcoming summer gala in Seoul: authenticity and drama.
“The gala is designed to transmit best the emotion and storytelling, rather than just showcasing technique,” Park told press at Seoul Arts Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Monday. “The audience will be able to deeply connect with the performances as the dancers express their own narrative through their bodies.”
Park, who became the Paris Opera Ballet's first Asian étoile, or principal dancer, in 2021, is the main face of this year's gala and has taken charge of everything from its casting to its program. But her top priority has been communication with the dancers and creating a collaborative environment.
“I took care to listen to what each dancer wanted,” she said. “I don’t like forcing anyone to do something. Even when I have a program I’d like to present, I still take the time to communicate with each person to see if they truly want to participate. That process took time.”
“Preparation wasn’t easy, with parenting, company performances and curating this gala,” she continued. “But I feel like I’ve really done that and feel ready and, already, very happy. Now, all that’s left is to show people what we have worked on.”
It's all finally come together. “Ballet Gala of Etoiles in Paris 2025,” set to take place on July 30 and 31 at the Seoul Arts Center and Aug. 1 at the Daejeon Arts Center. Program A features a mix of classical and modern works, allowing each dancer to express their individuality and emotions. Program B narrative focus. Highlights will include performances of Jerome Robbins's “In the Night,” to Chopin nocturnes, and “The Sleeping Beauty.” This year’s event, which also took place in 2022 and 2024, is its largest ever, with 10 dancers set to participate.
Fellow Paris Opera Ballet etoiles Guillaume Diop and Mathieu Ganio shared Park’s sentiments about the upcoming program.
“I want to showcase emotional depth rather than technique,” Ganio said. “This is likely my last time performing as a ballet dancer in Korea, so I want to stage a memorable performance to really connect with the audience. The moments when emotions, music and dance flow simultaneously together are why I love dancing.”
Ganio, 41, retired from the Paris Opera Ballet this March. He will perform “In the Night” and to a Rachmaninoff sonata.
“I have performed ‘In the Night’ many times, but each time feels new,” he said. “This time, I take on the role that portrays a very stable and well-mannered couple. It requires emotional scrutiny and great concentration.” The second performance, on the other hand, “is much more vibrant, with a clearer emotional expression.”
Diop, who was named etoile after the 2023 “Giselle” show in Seoul, expressed his excitement to return. “Seoul, to me, is a place where my life-changing moment occurred,” he said. “I cannot forget the warm reception of the audiences then.”
Diop will perform the second act of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” with Park, among other numbers, with choreography by Rudolf Noureev. “It showcases the signature style of the Paris Opera Ballet very well.”
He also teased his performance to Joby Talbot’s “Chroma – pas de deux,” which isn’t part of the Paris Opera Ballet repertoire, but, through the gala, he had the opportunity to work with Wayne McGregor, whom he called “one of the most important choreographers of our time.”
“This gala in Korea has actually become quite a sensational event for dancers at the Paris Opera Ballet, and many wanted to come,” said Park. “I’m glad we could make it happen.”
