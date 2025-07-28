 Cheongung air defense system upgraded to intercept ballistic missiles
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Cheongung air defense system upgraded to intercept ballistic missiles

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 11:29
 
A live-fire drill involving the Cheongung-II air defense system is seen during a Joint Chiefs of Staff drill at a location near the West Sea on Nov. 6, 2024. [NEWS1]

A live-fire drill involving the Cheongung-II air defense system is seen during a Joint Chiefs of Staff drill at a location near the West Sea on Nov. 6, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
South Korea has successfully upgraded its Cheongung-I air defense system into the Cheongung-II system that is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles as well as aircraft, the state arms procurement agency said Monday.
 
The first batch of the upgraded Cheongung system has been deployed and is expected to be fully installed and operational across the military by 2027, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said.
 

Related Article

 
The upgrade is part of a broader project aimed at sharpening the country's air defense capabilities against North Korean missile threats.
 
Compared with deploying new Cheongung-II systems, DAPA said upgrading them from an earlier version can help significantly cut costs.
 
As a core asset of South Korea's multilayered Korea Air and Missile Defense system, the Cheongung-II operates at a mid-tier altitude and is capable of carrying out precision strikes against enemy ballistic missiles, while the Cheongung-I is designed to intercept aircraft.
 
The homegrown system has also been sold to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Cheongung DAPA

More in Defense

Cheongung air defense system upgraded to intercept ballistic missiles

Two Chinese nationals indicted for espionage for filming military facilities, U.S. aircraft carrier

New defense minister vows to rebuild military as 1st civilian chief

Will Trump's '5 percent rule' help Korea win at the tariff table?

2 soldiers awarded 30-day leave for retrieving North Korean in DMZ

Related Stories

Senior Korean, Polish officials reaffirm commitment on arms cooperation

Hope for the new DAPA chief

Arms agency chief discusses defense industry cooperation with Philippine defense chief

Iraq buys LIG Nex1's Cheongung-II missiles for $2.8 billion

Arms agency, Anduril sign MOU for advanced combat drone development
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)