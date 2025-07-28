 Lee appoints new chief of special delegation to Vietnam
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 11:29
 
Park Chang-dal, a former three-term lawmaker, speaks during a campaign stop of then-presidential candidate of the Democratic Party Lee Jae Myung at a traditional market in Seongju County on May 9. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung has appointed Park Chang-dal, a former three-term lawmaker, as the new head of the special delegation to Vietnam, citing health reasons for the replacement, the presidential office said Monday.
 
Park replaces former lawmaker Lee In-ki, who was originally designated to lead the delegation but withdrew due to health issues, the office said in a press notice.
 

The delegation also includes two lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Hu-duk and Baek Hye-ryun.
 
Park is "expected to be well suited to announce the recovery of a democratic Korea and communicate the new administration's policy vision and foreign policy stance," the office said.
 

