7 universities to welcome foreign students for career training, field experience
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 16:52
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Amid rising interest in studying and working in Korea, seven universities are inviting international students from abroad to offer career training and learning opportunities.
Seven Korean universities will be inviting 74 students enrolled in schools abroad to participate in the programs, with some starting Monday and running through January of next year.
The career training program is organized by the Ministry of Education, first offering a two-to-three-month Korean language class to university students abroad through their local Korean Education Centers. The students are later invited to Korea to take courses and participate in field training programs in areas they wish to work in.
Chonnam National University in Gwangju is one of the host universities, inviting 13 students from the Vietnam National University of Agriculture to get field training at agriculture companies between Monday and Aug. 5. Myongji College in Seoul invited 10 from the Philippines' Bataan Peninsula State University to get training in health and medical fields, with its program starting Monday and running until Aug. 8.
Ten students from the Royal University of Phnom Penh, invited by the University of Seoul, will participate in engineering training programs between Aug. 4 and 14. Another 15 Kyrgyz-Korean College students will be invited by Inha Technical College in Incheon to get training at IT companies between Aug. 11 and 22.
Between Dec. 8 and 19, six students from Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Medical Institute will be invited by Korea University in Seoul to get training in the health and medical fields. Kyungsang National University in South Gyeongsang will welcome 10 students from Indonesia's Institut Pertanian Bogor to get trained in the agricultural field between Dec. 29 and Jan. 16 next year.
Seoul National University of Science and Technology will offer the closing program, inviting 10 students from Kazakhstan's Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University to get trained by IT companies between Jan 16 and 30 next year.
"The program is a meaningful initiative that aims to help developing countries by enhancing their educational capacity based on local demands," said Ha Yoo-kyeong, head of the Education Ministry's Global Education Planning Bureau. "Starting with this program, we will actively encourage more industry-academia cooperation and help foster global talent through Korea’s excellent vocational education."
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)