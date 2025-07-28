Sookmyung welcomes students from Southeast Asia for WiDE program
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 18:10
- LEE TAE-HEE
Sookmyung Women's University invited students from Southeast Asian countries to Seoul over the summer, helping them develop digital skills and gain knowledge in entrepreneurship.
The university hosted the Women in Digital & Entrepreneurship, or WiDE, program, part of the Unesco University Twinning and Networking (Unitwin) initiative, welcoming 280 female students from seven universities in Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos and Cambodia to participate in the program between June 2 and Monday.
The three-week program included courses on digital skills such as Python programming and data processing. Students also sat through entrepreneurship lectures, coming up with business ideas, getting mentoring and making business plans.
Courses helping students learn about the cultures of the four countries were also provided.
A total of 23 Sookmyung Women's University students participated as volunteers, helping operate lectures, engaging in class discussions and assisting visiting students during their stay.
"I major in English language and literature, but I think the things I learned from the digital skills lectures will help me set my career path and with my studies," said Dinda Novi Nurjanah, a participant from Indonesia's Universitas Pendidikan Indonesia. "I plan to use Python to conduct a narrative analysis othe f literature I study in my major."
Sookmyung Women's University will also select 56 outstanding students, inviting them to Seoul again in November for the 2025 Unesco Unitwin Advanced Workshop.
